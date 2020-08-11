Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We are having difficulty locating Clorox 2 cleaner in any of the local stores. Can you help? — James Sanders
Dear James: Target sells the 66-ounce bottle for $9.99. If you spend $40 you get a $10 gift card. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My son needs a Chromebook for school. Any deals? — Art
Dear Art: Target has a HP Chromebook on sale for $149.99 this week.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for Old Bay Crab seasoning. Last seen in ShopRite. — George Kupp
Dear George: Walmart sells the 6-ounce size for $3.76. Target has it for $3.69 and Sam's Club has the 24-ounce size for $7.98.
Reader tips
• Cathy S. from Galloway Township wrote in to let Beverly know English Creek ShopRite has B&M Brown Bread in a can right next to the B&M Baked Beans for $2.99.
• Nancy from Atlantic City writes in to see if anyone wants her cups from her Tassimo coffee maker that died. She is nice enough to give them away. If so, email her at nantanl@msn.com.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Family pack of boneless skinless chicken breast: $1.99 per pound.
• Jimmy Dean 16-ounce bacon: $4.99.
• Gatorade 32-ounce bottles: 79 cents each if you buy five. Limit one offer.
• Locally grown corn: 50 cents an ear.
• Tree Ripe 52-ounce orange juice: $1.67.
Aldi
• Red seedless grapes: 99 cents.
• Whole watermelon: $3.99.
• Welby adjustable joint supports: $4.99.
• Men's or Women's Welby Orthotic sneakers: $14.99.
• Atlantic salmon: $6.79 per pound.
ShopRite
• Clairol Permanent Root Touch Up or Nice 'N Easy hair color: $6.99. Save $5 off two with the coupon from Sunday's Press.
• Coast or Zest bath soap eight-pack: $2.99. Save an additional $1 off with the coupon from Sunday's Press.
• ShopRite Italian sausage family pack: $1.99 per pound. Limit one.
• Herr's or Wise potato chips: half price.
• Jimmy Dean 12-ounce bacon: $1.99. Limit four.*
• Melitta coffee: $1.99. Limit four.*
• Skippy peanut butter: $1.49. Limit one.*
*With your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
• All Brita pitcher and water bottles are 20% off at Bed Bath & Beyond. Plus an additional 20% off with your coupon from a past Sunday Press.
-Lightweight Green Thumb 30-inch rake regularly $13.99 is on sale for $7.99 at True Value Hardware.
• Get $100 off at West Marine on an Ultimate Inflatable Life Jacket regularly $229.99 to $249.99.
• All Keurig 18-pack plus variety packs are 25% off at Boscov's. Their entire stock of Ladies Adidas is also 25% off.
• AVG Internet Security for 10 devices regularly $69.99 is on sale at Staples for $27.99.
• Nature Valley cereal bars, Post cereals, Fiber One and select Kellogg's cereal are $1.99 each at CVS.
• Whole boneless pork loins are $1.49 per pound at Save A Lot. Blueberries are $1.69 per pint. Oscar Mayer Lunchables are 5 for $5.
• Get a Sunbeam .7 cubic-foot, 700-watt microwave for $39.99 at Target.
• Ajax 40-ounce liquid laundry detergent is 99 cents at Walgreens. Maxwell House 8-ounce instant coffee is $3.99.
• Folgers big can or 8-ounce instant coffee is $5.50 at Family Dollar.
• All frames and shadow boxes are buy one, get one free at Michaels.
