Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do you know where I can find nice flower pots for a reasonable price? — Jack Doherty
Dear Jack: For the best deals, I would go to Christmas Tree Shops, Ross, TJMaxx, Marshalls, Home Goods, Walmart and Big Lots. Happy Shopping!
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: This might be a tough one. Our lawnmower called it quits. Looking for the least expensive one to buy. — Vicki, Manahawkin
Dear Vicki: Home Depot has a gas 21-inch, 170-cc Power Smart 2-in-1 Push Behind lawnmower on sale for $159. They also have a (you) push mower for $99. If you open a Home Depot credit card, they will give you $25 off your purchase too.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where is there a Save A Lot in Egg Harbor Township? Ours closed. — Gammigigi
Dear Gammigigi: According to their website there is one at 6701 Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township (in the East Bay Crab And Grill, which is closed, shopping center). There is also one at 1501 Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City, 700 N. Second St. in Millville and 48 W. Landis Ave. in Vineland.
Can you help?
Rod Kerekes from Egg Harbor Township wants to know if anyone can recommend a bug spray for the little biting black flies on the beach. All last week was awful. Off or Cutter doesn’t work.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Ivin’s Spiced cookies: $2.50.
• Large snow crab clusters: $10.99 per pound.
• Catelli ground veal: $4.99 per pound.
• Jumbo 16- to 20-count shrimp in 2-pound bag: $15.98.
• Seedless watermelon: $2.99*
• Chock Full O’Nuts 23- to 31.2-ounce can: $4.99*
*With your Acme digital coupon
Aldi
• Green grapes: 99 cents.
• A pint of blueberries: $1.99.
• Fresh baby back pork ribs: $2.99 per pound.
• L’Oven eight-pack of hamburger or hot dog rolls: 85 cents.
• Casa Mamita mild or medium 24-ounce salsa: 95 cents.
• Motorola video baby monitor: $49.99.
ShopRite
• Gunter’s Clover 12-ounce Honey Bear: $1.99.
• Herr’s potato or tortilla chips: half price.
• Fresh ear of corn: 19 cents.
• Ronzoni pasta: 88 cents.
• Twin pack of top round London Broil: $1.99 per pound*
• Heinz 38-ounce ketchup: $1.99.*
*With your ShopRite digital coupon. Limit one.
Tips
• At Rite Aid, get $10 Bonus Cash when you buy $50 Aeropostale or Forever 21 gift cards.
• Get a Black and Decker 12-cup coffee maker for $13.50 at Family Dollar.
• Home Depot has one quart hardy mums on sale 4 for $5.
• A Harbor Breeze 52-inch Coastal Creek ceiling fan with light fixture is on sale for $59.98 at Lowe’s.
• Get The Instant Pot regularly $119.95 on sale for $79.99 at Big Lots.
• Maxwell House 30.5-ounce Wake Up Roast or 23-ounce Original Roast is $4.95 at Dollar General.
• A HP 15.5-inch laptop with Intel Core i3 processor and Windows 10 Home is $399.99 at Staples.
• A Sunbeam 0.7-cubic foot, 700-watt microwave regularly $59.99 is on sale for $39.99 at Target.
• Shearbliss bath towels are half price for $3.99 at Boscov’s. Herr’s snacks are also half price for $1.99.
• Artist easels and tables by Artist’s Loft are 40% off at Michaels.
• A case of Nice purified water is two for $5 at Walgreens.
• Puff’s facial tissues are four for $5 at CVS. Save an additional 25 cents with the coupon from Sunday’s Press.
• Three 12-packs of Coca-Cola products are $10 at Family Dollar.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.