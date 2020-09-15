Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am having trouble finding Revlon Color Silk hair color in lighest golden brown. Can you help me? Thanks so much. —Maryanne P.
Dear Maryanne: This week at Dollar General Revlon Color Silk is on sale for $3 a box. Call all the stores close to you and see if they have your color.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find me an extra-large heating pad with an automatic shut off. The best deal I could find was $30. Hope you can do better. — Linda J., Egg Harbor Township
Dear Linda: This week at Boscov’s get a Conair King Sixe Therma Luxe Moist/Dry heating pad with automatic off function regularly $29.99 on sale for $19.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Without spending a fortune, I need a sturdy square folding table to play cards on. We play with two people who are older and heavy set, so I need something that if they lean on it to get up it won’t flip over. — Carolyn M., Ventnor
Dear Carolyn: Take a look at Ace Hardware, this week they have a 4 foot folding table with a molded plastic top and and steel legs on sale for $29.99.
Reader tips
Noreen Ferguson-Mostafa wrote in to let Val of Mays Landing know the L.J. Zucca company in Vineland sells Nirvana water. Buy seven cases get one free. Noreen writes she buys it for her store “A Time for Wine” in both Resorts and Tropicana casinos.
J. Sutton wrote in to let our readers know Home Depot in Absecon and Egg Harbor Township and Ace Hardware in Egg Harbor Township are out of Tilex for Shower and Mildew and all the managers said they have no idea when they are getting back in.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Stouffer’s entrees, sides or french bread pizza: Half price.
• Two-pound bag of 16- to 20-count shrimp: $13.98.
• Perdue oven stuffer roaster: 99 cents per pound.
• San Giorgio pasta: $1.
• Bananas: 29 cents per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*
• Turkey breast 4-to 7-pound average: 99 cents per pound. Limit one.*
• Folgers 22- to 30.5-ounce can: $4.99. Limit one.*
* With your Acme digital coupon.
Aldi
• A pound of California strawberries: $1.69.
• Ground turkey 93% lean in a 19.2-ounce pack: $2.99.
• Family pack boneless skinless chicken breasts: $1.69 per pound.
• Happy Farms shredded mozzarella or mild cheddar cheese: $2.19 per one-pound package.
• Simply Nature organic assorted one-pound boxed pasta: $1.05.
• Nature’s Nectar 100% 46-ounce tomato juice: $1.19.
ShopRite
• L’Oreal Excellence or Superior Preference hair color: Two for $16. Save and additional $5 with your coupon from Sunday’s Press.
• Madison Luxury Home Italian blanket half price: $14.99.
• Boneless center cut pork chops: $1.99 per pound.
• Post cereal (limited assortment): $1.99.
• Tumaro’s low-carb Wraps: $2.99.
• Chock Full O’Nuts 23- to 26-ounce can: $3.99. Limit four.*
• Ajax or Dynamo laundry detergent or Final Touch 80-count fabric sheets: $1. Limit four.*
• Mallomars: 99 cents. Limit one. Wednesday only.*
*With your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
• Maxwell House 30.6-ounce, McCafe 24-ounce, McCafe 12-pack KCups or Starbucks 10-pack KCups are $5.95 at Dollar General.
• Sentry True wireless earbuds with 20 hours playtime are half price at Boscov’s for $19.99. A Conair 1875-watt hair dryer is on sale for $9.99 (it’s great to have an extra one, especially when your hair is soaking wet and yours goes out).
• All strollers and car seats for baby are on sale at Target. Just One by Carter cotton or fleece Sleep n’ Play one-piece zips are $6.
• Irish Spring 18-ounce body wash or six-pack bar soap is $1.99 at Rite Aid with your Rite Aid in ad coupon.
• Dunkin’ Donuts 11 to 12 coffee or 10-pack KCups are $4.99 at CVS. Kleenex facial tissues are two for $3.
• Three 12-packs of Coca Cola, Pepsi or Dr Pepper can soda is 3 for $9.99 at Walgreens. Limit one offer.
• Sweet Baby Ray’s 18-ounce BBQ sauce is $2 at Family Dollar.
