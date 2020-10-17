Farber Bros. decanter sets can go for $50-$120; Michelin Man turns up at yard sale

Question: I soon will hold a garage sale for an elderly family member who has been buying “bargains” at other folks’ sales for several years. Most of the items are worth very little, but I just learned that an amethyst-color glass decanter set like ours, consisting of the decanter with stopper, six matching glasses and a chrome tray, might be valuable.

The tray was made by Farber Brothers, and the glass pieces are by Cambridge Company. Any additional information including possible value is appreciated. W.N., Townsends Inlet

Answer: In 1915, brothers Lewis and Harry Farber established their metal crafting company in New York City. Early household and decorative pieces were produced in a number of finishes, including silver plate, brass and chrome. Most glassware inserts were made by the Cambridge Company.

For a number of years, Farber Ware products were favorites sold by department stores and gift shops. By the 1950s, the popularity of plated Farber chromium ware had fallen off when customers’ demand for silver-plated wares returned. As a result, Farber Brothers closed in 1965.

Current asking prices for a Krome Kraft purple decanter with stopper, six matching glasses and a chrome tray have varied from $50 to $120. Lately, such a set sold for $113.