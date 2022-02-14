Report: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to host Oscars

After three years without a host, the Oscars are reportedly making up for lost time with three hosts for this year's awards: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are in final talks to host the 94th Academy Awards, the trade publication Variety reported Monday.

Reports say that each actor will be responsible for one hour of the three-hour broadcast, airing live on ABC on March 27. Neither the academy nor representatives for Schumer, Hall and Sykes immediately responded to request for comment by The Associated Press. The hosts will be confirmed Tuesday morning on "Good Morning America."

"Girls Trip" producer Will Packer is producing this year's ceremony. Hall has been in several of Packer's movies, including "Think Like a Man" and "Little."

The show is hoping to rebound from the dismal viewership of last year's broadcast, which was both an all-time low and the norm for pandemic-era awards shows. In addition to bringing back starry hosts and bumping the best picture nominees to a set 10, the Academy is also hoping to spike interest through social media voting for a "fan favorite" movie that will be announced during the show, as well as a chance to win a trip to Los Angeles for the ceremony.

Whoopi Goldberg returns from suspension: Whoopi Goldberg returned to "The View" on Monday after a two-week suspension for remarks about the Holocaust, expressing surprise at some people who had reached out to her during her absence.

Goldberg had been criticized for comments Jan. 31 on the daytime talk show where she said the Holocaust was not about race, but rather about man's inhumanity to others. She apologized, but ABC News President Kim Godwin told her to sit out two weeks.

"I want to thank everybody who reached out while I was away," Goldberg said at the opening of Monday's show. "I'm telling you, people reached out from places that made me go, 'wait, wait, what? Really? OK. I listened to what everybody was saying and I was grateful."

She did not specify any of the people who reached out to her.

Jewish leaders had criticized her initial statement, noting that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had referred to Jews as an inferior race. Goldberg apologized online the night she made the remark, and on the next day's show.

Noah to host White House Correspondents' dinner: Trevor Noah, the host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, will be the featured entertainer for the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on April 30.

It will be the first time the event, usually held annually, will take place since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Trevor is an incredible talent who keeps us laughing — and thinking — four nights a week,” said a statement from Steven Portnoy, the association president and a reporter for CBS News Radio. “We can’t wait for him to help bring our 100-year Washington tradition ‘Back to Abnormal.’”

Noah is also scheduled to host this year's Grammy awards.

Although former President Donald Trump skipped the annual dinner during his term, the association suggested that President Joe Biden will be there.

The event, the association said in a press release, will “offer the first opportunity since 2016 for the press and the president to share a few laughs for a good cause.”

The dinner is normally attended by prominent journalists, politicians and celebrities, and it raises money for scholarships.

Birx has book coming: Dr. Deborah Birx has a memoir coming out this spring that will focus on her contentious time as White House coronavirus task force coordinator in the administration of President Donald Trump.

Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Monday that Birx's “Silent Invasion: The Untold Story of The Trump Administration, COVID-19, and Preventing the Next Pandemic Before It’s Too Late," will be published April 26.

“I wrote ‘Silent Invasion' to document the full extent of what I witnessed as I tried to save lives during this devastating time," Birx said in a statement. “In the book, I expose the true cost of mistakes that were made at all levels of the federal government, but I also clarify the things that went right yet remained largely unseen — the insights and innovations that saved American lives in this pandemic and are essential to preparing for the next.”

The 65-year-old Birx, currently a senior fellow at the George W. Bush Institute, had been a highly regarded public health expert dating back to the 1980s. She served as a U.S. Army physician and was a globally recognized AIDS researcher. In February 2020, then-Vice President Mike Pence appointed her the White House coronavirus response coordinator.

