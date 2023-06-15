Rapper Kurtis Blow, who will take the stage during Saturday’s Mixtape Live concert at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, has found Atlantic City audiences bring passion and energy.

Blow, 63, a New York City native, said he has performed many times in the resort. He was part of a bill that entertained for free with the Original Sugar Hill Gang on June 26, 2010, in Gardner’s Basin as part of the summer concert series there.

“Atlantic City is always a fun place to visit and perform,” he said.

Blow was the first commercially successful rapper. He was the first to sign with a major record label. His hit single “The Breaks,” from his 1980 self-titled debut album, was the first certified gold record rap song. He released the first best-selling hip-hop album. He was the first star in hip-hop music. He was the first rapper to show and prove a career in rap was even possible.

The initial wave of hip-hop talent from 1979 and 1980 experienced rap’s glory days, Blow said.

“When we were doing hip-hop in New York in the early 1970s, we jumped with lightspeed into making records. They were glorious times,” Blow said.

Blow is one of 50 of the greatest hip-hop pioneers who will be performing Saturday at Boardwalk Hall. Besides “The Breaks,” he will perform “Basketball,” “If I Ruled the World,” “Christmas Rappin’” and “Party Time?“ depending on how much time he is given on stage.

In 2016, Blow was unanimously elected chairman of the Universal Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx, New York. During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he left but still serves as chairman emeritus.

Last year, Blow formed the nonprofit Hip Hop Alliance alongside Chuck D of Public Enemy and KRS-One.

“I’m working with the Hip Hop Alliance for fair wages, retirement benefits, fair benefits and intellectual property rights,” Blow said. “We have over 5,000 members. We are looking to get between 50,000 and 100,000.”

Mixtape Live will feature 50 MCs from the 1970s through the 1990s and take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at Boardwalk Hall.

The night is being curated by DJ Jazzy Jeff, of DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince; Doug E. Fresh, a hip-hop legend known as the Human Beatbox; and Charlie Mack, an insider in the entertainment industry and longtime promoter and manager.

DJ Kool Red Alert will be behind the turntables during the show.

Among others, Mixtape Live will showcase Melle Mel & Scorpio of the Furious Five; Roxanne Shante; Yo Yo; EPMD; The Treacherous Three; Monie Love; Sugar Hill Gang; Stetsasonic; Treach, the lead rapper of Naughty by Nature; CL Smooth of Pete Rock & CL Smooth; Schoolly-D; T La Rock; and the Sequence.

Tickets are $55, $65, $75, $105 and $125 and are available at ticketmaster.com.