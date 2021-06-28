A list of winners at the 2021 BET Awards, which aired live Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
- Video of the year: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
- Best female R&B/pop artist: H.E.R.
- Best male R&B/pop artist: Chris Brown
- Best female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion
- Best male hip-hop artist: Lil Baby
- Best new artist: Giveon
- Best group: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
- Best collaboration: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
- Album of the year: Jazmine Sullivan, "Heaux Tales"
- Viewer's Choice Award: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé, "Savage (Remix)" Lifetime Achievement Award: Queen Latifah
- Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational Award: Kirk Franklin, "Strong God"
- BET HER Award: SZA, "Good Days"
- Video director of the year: Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard
- Best actress: Andra Day
- Best actor: Chadwick Boseman
- Best movie: "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- Youngstars award: Marsai Martin
- Sportswoman of the year: Naomi Osaka
- Sportsman of the year: LeBron James
- Best international act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)
- Viewer's choice, best new international act: Bree Runway (UK)
