Cardi B, Queen Latifah, Lil Nas X shine at BET Awards

Queen Latifah was honored for her illustrious career as a Grammy-winning rapper, a Golden Globe-winning actor and an Emmy-winning TV producer. Rapsody and Monie Love kicked off the tribute with a performance of "Ladies First," which was followed by Lil Kim and MC Lyte rapping the classic "U.N.I.T.Y."

Lil Nas X won over the crowd with his No. 1 hit "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," which ended with the rapper locking lips with a male background dancer, as the crowd roared loudly. Some audience members jumped out of their seats in praise.

His stage was set in Ancient Egypt, much like Michael Jackson's "Remember the Time," which Lil Nas X paid tribute to with a skilled dance break during the performance.

Mothers were also saluted during the three-hour-plus show: Queen Latifah, who attended with her father, held a photo on her mother onstage; Megan Thee Stallion remembered her mother, who died in 2019, during her speech: "She can't be here with me today but I still think about her everyday and she is the reason why I keep going." And Jazmine Sullivan — who won album of the year for her critically acclaimed EP "Heaux Tales" — attended the show with her mother, who is battling cancer.