Your purpose makes you healthier and happier: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Know what passion or purpose feel like to you. It feels different among people. Some experts explain it may not be an intense fire for you but rather a glowing ember.

When people feel unsure of their purpose, it may be because they have lots of interests or hobbies and may see themselves as having no real passion for anything in particular. Hearing what others notice about you can help shed light, as they can provide valuable, objective insight from their observations of you — what they see that drives you or brings you joy. Remember, too, you might have an underlying enjoyment of something without necessarily feeling compelled to do it every waking hour.

Treasure the positive people who support your purpose. It’s contagious, inspiring and supports your intentional living.

Challenge yourself to extend your passion to benefit and serve others through volunteering, donating, fundraising or organizing outreaches in your community and areas of interest.