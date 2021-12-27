Your purpose makes you healthier and happier: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Living with intention or living a life honoring your foundational beliefs — on purpose — is not only important to your happiness and well-being, but vital to it.
Uncover a sense of your life’s purpose, and you can move mountains and survive nearly anything.
In one of my journals of treasured thoughts, I recorded what Todd Kashdan, Ph.D., and his colleague, Patrick McKnight, define as this driving purpose:
“A central, self-organizing life aim. Central in that if present, purpose is a predominant theme of a person’s identity. If we envision a person positioning descriptors of their personality on a dartboard, purpose would be near the innermost, concentric circle. Purpose is self-organizing in that it provides a framework for systematic behavior patterns in everyday life.”
Your purpose helps to guide life decisions, influences behavior, shapes goals, offers a sense of direction and creates deeper meaning while providing greater satisfaction in life. That driving energy can comfort you, even in the toughest of times.
About the strengths of your purpose
Purpose is that motivating force in your life. It is at the core of your being. You can know it as:
It provides great meaning and value to your life.
It’s personal. A part of your uniqueness, your special ways.
It can stem from your experiences, values and belief systems. And, it can change over the course of your lifetime.
For some, it’s found in family, friends, relationships (including animals), professions, a desire to learn or explore or hobbies. For others, it’s in a commitment to their community, work, charity, spirituality or religious beliefs. For many, it is a combination of these and more.
It’s powerful! It drives you to overcome obstacles. It’s the fuel that can drive you to give more or go that extra mile when you think you have no more to give. All too often, it is the center of your focus!
Many researchers, philosophers and theologians believe that purpose is innate to the human experience — hardwired in our DNA, our body’s blueprint.
Purpose and health
Possessing purpose provides you with a sense of control, peace and joy — positive emotions and feelings that block, buffer, dissipate and even drown negative ones such as stress, anxiety, resentment, bitterness and anger. Numerous studies have shown it’s associated with better physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health:
Fewer heart attacks and strokes — the leading killers among Americans.
Lower risk of dementia, including Alzheimer’s.
More active lifestyle.
Better quality and quantity of sleep.
Improved connection to others (family, colleagues, significant others, neighbors) allowing us to have more enjoyable and satisfying relationships. In doing so, it prevents isolation, which can lead to loneliness, a lack of emotional support and an inability to cope with stressful events.
Greater resilience to life’s challenges, which, in turn, leads to better cardiovascular health, less worry and greater happiness and satisfaction over time.
Embracing your purpose
These tips can help strengthen your purpose:
Enjoy and chase your passions, like what feels important to you, what brings happiness and motivates you.
Know that when you’re asking, “what is my life purpose?” you’re actually asking, “what can I do with my time that is important?” Consider journaling how you answer that question.
What feels important to you? Discover how you can turn that into something meaningful and positive for your life, whether it is learning to play an instrument, getting in better physical health, painting or whatever!
Know what passion or purpose feel like to you. It feels different among people. Some experts explain it may not be an intense fire for you but rather a glowing ember.
When people feel unsure of their purpose, it may be because they have lots of interests or hobbies and may see themselves as having no real passion for anything in particular. Hearing what others notice about you can help shed light, as they can provide valuable, objective insight from their observations of you — what they see that drives you or brings you joy. Remember, too, you might have an underlying enjoyment of something without necessarily feeling compelled to do it every waking hour.
Treasure the positive people who support your purpose. It’s contagious, inspiring and supports your intentional living.
Challenge yourself to extend your passion to benefit and serve others through volunteering, donating, fundraising or organizing outreaches in your community and areas of interest.
When you are living with purpose and doing things that motivate you, you build up vital levels of health while reducing stress. And, recent research again confirms what dozens of other past studies have concluded: Having purpose correlates with living longer and having a great quality of life throughout.
It’s no wonder when thousands of people aged 100 and beyond have been interviewed that one of the most repeated answer given for their ripe ole age is: “Having purpose in my life.”
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
