Did you know that how you feel emotionally can have a big effect on your heart health?

In fact, along with a heart healthy diet, staying physically active, maintaining good sleep hygiene and a healthy weight with regular check-ups, experts recommend scheduling 15-20 minutes a day to take a pause for your own emotional well-being.

With today’s advanced research, we know the experience of an emotion results from the heart, brain and body acting in concert. Studies confirm the risk of developing heart disease is significantly increased for people who routinely experience stressful emotions. Irritation, aggravation, frustration and anger rob us of our peace and diminish our joy. And, they have profound physiological effects: elevated stress hormone levels, constriction of blood vessels, increased heart rate and a weakened immune system. Consistently experiencing stressful emotions can put a strain on your heart and other organs, eventually leading to serious or chronic health problems.

Here are a few examples:

Ever dealt with a situation where you could feel your blood boil when someone oversteps your boundaries? The facts are, emotions associated with aggravation, anger and anxiety can trigger physiological changes that not just make your blood boil, but also clot. This can temporarily elevate the risk of a heart attack or other heart related problems.

Conversely, experiencing love, care, appreciation, connection, joy, inspiration, peace and compassion produces heart rhythm patterns that mimic gently rolling hills.

For people with heart failure (heart doesn’t properly deliver blood with its oxygen and nutrients), who are also experiencing emotions associated with chronic stress, anxiety or depression, they are more likely to experience an accelerated worsening of their symptoms.

Research has found that people with healthy emotional, social relationships, had lower blood pressure and lower markers of inflammation. Inflammatory states promote the buildup of fatty plaques in arteries, known as atherosclerosis. This can impede blood flow, much like rust inside a pipe. If a plaque ruptures, it can cause complete blockage of the vessel and cell death from a lack of oxygen and nutrients.

By simply recalling a time when you felt sincerely appreciative — and recreating that emotional feeling — you can attain that smooth heart pattern that looks like a gently rolling hill. And it’s worth noting that the emotional feeling of gratitude is one of the most concrete and easiest positive emotions to self-generate and sustain long-term.

For those with an emotional attachment to a pet, an American Heart Association (AHA) panel of experts has weighed all the available evidence and delivered the following verdict: Emotional attachment with a pet is linked to better moods, a stronger immune system, a lower risk of heart disease and less vulnerability to the physical/mental effects of stress.

There is even a serious condition called Takotsubo, or broken heart syndrome, where severe emotional or physical stress — death of a loved one, serious accident or fierce argument — can cause your heart’s muscles to become suddenly weakened. In some instances, it can result in death.

Heart & emotions science

The HeartMath Institute, a research center dedicated to the study of the heart and the physiology of emotions, has conducted studies identifying the relationship between emotions and the heart. Their research provides great insight into understanding how the activity of the heart is linked to our emotions and our overall health, vitality and well-being.

In fact, they’ve defined several critical links between the heart and brain:

Our heart is in a constant two-way dialogue with our brain — our emotions change the signals that the brain sends to the heart and the heart responds in dynamic, complex ways.

We also now know that the heart sends more information to the brain than the brain sends to the heart. And the brain responds to the heart in many important ways.

Emotional health

As the circumstances and seasons of your life change, so can the state of your emotions. Emotional wellness is the ability to successfully handle life’s stresses and adapt to change and challenging times. How you feel and react affects your health. People who are emotionally well, experts say, have fewer negative emotions and are able to bounce back from difficulties faster. This quality is called resilience.

I urge you to take the recommendation of experts to pause for 15-20 minutes daily. It can help to reduce emotional intensity and manage stress. You can take a break to recharge with an activity that you enjoy or just appreciate some good ole’ quiet time.

The key is to be aware of your emotions and utilize that awareness to take whatever actions are needed. Remembering too, as you move forward through this heart-centric month, the importance of the emotional connection between your heart and mind and, hence, your overall health and well-being.