Your diet and vitamin B: Dr. Nina Radcliff

What you consume has profound effects on your overall health.

Through extensive studies, I’ve become a healthy food-first person, meaning I encourage people to select foods that contain a variety of nutrients — protein, healthy fats, complex carbohydrates, minerals, antioxidants and vitamins — into their diets.

Research shows dietary habits influence disease risk, and while some foods offer strong medicinal and protective qualities others may trigger chronic health conditions. In fact, this is why many people argue that food is a powerful medicine, or in some cases, can be a poison.

While many illnesses can be prevented, treated or even cured by dietary and lifestyle changes, others cannot. Understanding the power of eating a healthy diet, alone, cannot and should not replace medicine in all circumstances.

Understanding B vitamins

A group of eight water-soluble essential nutrients, the B vitamins play an essential role in your body. Collectively, they are referred to as the vitamin B complex, despite each having their own function. Some names you may be familiar with are thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, biotin and folate.

Healthcare professionals recommend you get a certain amount of each of the eight B vitamins per day in order to maintain good health. This is because of their powerhouse roles in:

Increasing energy levels — helping to turn energy-yielding nutrients into fuel.

Decreasing inflammation.

Strengthening/supporting immune system function.

Playing a role in red blood cell formation. Aiding in hemoglobin production, which is necessary for the proper function of red blood cells, B Vitamins help ensure the adequate transport of oxygen to our organs.

Essential for the production of DNA, the blueprint for cells.

Supporting heart and brain health.

Fighting off anxiety and depressive symptoms. Recent research suggests certain B vitamins may work at reducing symptoms of these mood disorders. Although more research is needed to ascertain if/how this can play a role in prevention and treatment, consuming a nutritious, balanced diet (or supplementation, if needed) may be a part of a multi-modal approach to these mental health conditions.

Deficiency symptoms

Depending on which B vitamin you’re deficient in, symptoms vary and can range from fatigue, weakness headaches, anemia, compromised immune system, skin rashes, numbness in your feet to difficulty with balance or depressive symptoms.

Research shows that most cases of low B vitamin levels is due to inadequate consumption. Older adults and pregnant women are at greater risk as they often need larger amounts of some types of vitamin B.

However, certain medical conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, Celiac disease, HIV and alcohol use disorder, can prevent the body from absorbing B vitamins effectively, increasing the risk for deficiencies.

Foods with vitamin B

There are a wide variety of foods from plant-based to land animals to dairy to seafood that provide these essential vitamins. Whether you’re vegetarian, lactose intolerant, have an allergy or just don’t like a particular type of food, there are plenty of options and alternatives to suit your palate, diet and lifestyle:

Plant-based foods: Leafy greens (spinach, collards, mustard greens); green peas, edamame; broccoli; Brussels sprouts; asparagus; fruit (avocados, citrus fruits, bananas); sunflower seeds; shitake mushrooms; nutritional yeast (can be sprinkled onto popcorn, soups, pasta, salads); whole grains (food processing removes nutrients from grains); and legumes (seed-bearing pods) which include beans, chickpeas, peas and lentils.

Dairy products: Milk, yogurt and cheese. Try adding a cup of milk to your morning coffee; yogurt with nuts/seeds and fruit as a meal or a fulfilling, nutritious snack; or cheese to a soup, salad, meal or on its own.

Seafood: Salmon, sardines, tuna, trout, crab and mollusks (mussels, clams and oysters).

Meat: Chicken, turkey, pork, organ meats (liver, kidney), eggs and beef.

Fortified foods: Meaning B vitamins are added to the product that aren’t naturally present in the food (i.e., often breakfast cereals).

Additionally, because B vitamins are water soluble, they cannot be stored by your body and withdrawn from a reservoir as needed. Thus, it’s necessary that you daily consume enough B vitamins.

Vitamin B supplementation

Eating whole, nutritious foods is important because their unique substances work synergistically to create an effect that can’t be replicated by taking a supplement. However, for those who struggle to meet their daily needs, supplementation may be necessary.

And, this is also true for those whose bodies either cannot absorb B vitamins properly, or if their body eliminates too much of them, due to certain health conditions or medications.

If you’re experiencing symptoms of vitamin B deficiency, a vegetarian/vegan, or have a condition that may predispose to poor absorption, speak with your doctor. Depending on the cause, taking supplements may be sufficient or where absorption is the issue, possibly by injection.