You need not go far to find Mexican Coca-Cola for husband: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My husband has dietary restrictions. He can have Sierra Mist and Mexican Coca-Cola. I need to find Sierra Mist in cans or small bottles. Also, I can't find Mexican Coke either. I live in the Marmora area. I appreciate any help you can provide. — Dorothy Best
Dear Dorothy: Walmart has a 6-pack of Sierra Mist Mini 6-ounce cans for $2.74. Target sells Sierra Mist but in a 20-ounce bottle for $1.89. The better deal is a 2-liter bottle for $1.79. Yes, you read that right! Target sells Coca Cola de Mexico by the 12-ounce bottle for $1.49 each. I emailed you the links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you tell where to find Woeber's Sandwich Pal Jalapeno mustard? — A Mustard Lover
Dear Mustard Lover: Walmart carries a three-pack of Woeber's Sandwich Pal Jalapeno 16-ounce mustard for $26.61. Hurry: The website states there are only two packs left. (Wow! That must be great mustard at that price).
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a white-and-navy striped shower curtain. — Barbara White
Dear Barbara: Go to Lakeside.com or call 847-735-9711 and get Farmhouse Stripe Bathroom Collection navy-and-white striped shower curtain for $19.99. Plus, they have matching shower hooks, soap pump, toothbrush holder, hand towels and bedding and curtains to match.
Reader Tips
Lew Bratspis wrote in to let me know I can buy Racioppi Taralles at ShopRite in Somers Point.
They are at the end of the presliced lunch meat refrigerator at the end closet to the back of the store on the bottom shelf. You can barely see them. I just got lucky and found them.
The lunch meat guy said he never heard of them and to try the cookie aisle. Luckily, Lew, told me where to find them.
Adele AurinoLeviton wrote in to let Jere Hoffner know Bonterra Market on Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township sells loose coffee beans.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Three-pack of lemons or limes: $1 each.
Oscar Mayer Basic Lunchables: Buy three, get three free.
Two-pound bag of yellow onions: $1.
Elmer's school glue: 88 cents.
Three bulbs of organic garlic: $1.
Top Pocket 2-pocket portfolios: 25 cents.
Soleil Sparkling water 12-pack cans: $3.
Two-pound bag of Waterfront 13- to 15-count Shrimp: $15.98.
Two-pound bag of Extra Jumbo 16- to 20-count Shrimp: $13.98.
Boneless rib-eye steak: $8.99 per pound. Limit four offers.*
Turkey Hill or Signature Select 48-ounce ice cream: $1.99. Limit one of each.*
Signature Select Refreshe 35-pack of bottled spring water: $2.99. Limit one case.*
Classico 24-ounce pasta sauce: 99 cents. Limit one.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Angel Soft 9 mega roll bath tissue: $6.99.
Emerald Nuts: half price.
Chock Full O'Nuts coffee: $1.99.
Philadelphia Brand 8-ounce cream cheese: $1.49.
Bowl & Basket 8-ounce potato chips: 99 cents.
Farmland domestic deli-sliced ham: $3.99 per pound.
ShopRite American cheese deli-sliced: $3.99 per pound.
Ellio's 27-slice pizza: $5.99.
Puffs facial tissues: $1.25.
General Mills (limited assortment) cereal: 99 cents. Limit four.*
Bubly sparkling water 8-pack: Four for $8.* Limit four offers.
Ocean Spray Cranberry 100% Juice: Two for $3. Limit one offer.
Rao's 32-ounce pasta sauce: $4.99. Limit one.*
Nabisco or Ritz snack crackers: Three for $5.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
Dollar General has Maxwell House 30.6-ounce coffee or McCafe 12-pack pods for $5.95. On Saturday, spend $25 and get $5 off your purchase.
At CVS, get Dunkin 12-ounce coffee or Maxwell House 30.65-ounce coffee for $4.99.
Thursday is the last day at Boscov's to get 25% off men's, women's or kids Champion T-shirts, hoodies and sweatpants. Get their 18-pack coffee pods at half price.
Target has 10% off all PAW Patrol toys. All party games are 20% off.
Quilted Northern 12-pack double-roll bath tissue or Brawny 6-pack paper towels are buy one, get one free at Rite Ai
Thursday is the last day to get a Kohler Novita Electric Bidet seat regularly $258.31 on sale for $209 at Home Depot.
L'Oreal Paris cosmetics, Neutrogena or Aveeno skin care products are buy one, get one at half price at Walgreens.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com
