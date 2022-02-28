You can take steps to improve your cholesterol level: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Today, about 1-in-3 Americans have high cholesterol. While your body needs cholesterol to build healthy cells and function properly, too much of it can result in plaque formation inside blood vessels that deliver oxygen and nutrients to vital organs — known as atherosclerosis.

This can cause narrowing and even blockage of blood flow, increasing your risk of heart disease, heart attack and stroke.

The good news is, that in 2022, it’s estimated that heart disease is 90% preventable — and there are great ways to manage high cholesterol.

Routine screeningsIn most cases, high cholesterol is a silent condition that does not typically cause symptoms. Consequently, many people have no idea that theirs is elevated, putting them at risk for the development of atherosclerosis. Unfortunately, too often, people learn that their cholesterol is elevated after having a heart attack or stroke.

Atherosclerosis usually begins in the teens and 20s! Thus, it’s important cholesterol levels get checked early in life, even in childhood and adolescents. It should get checked every five years for people 20 and older who are at low risk for cardiovascular disease and more frequently if there are risk factors. It’s important to discuss with your doctor.

Treatment, preventionWhat you consume matters! Sometimes medicine needs to be prescribed, but a lot has to do with lifestyle modifications. For instance, did you know that 20% of the cholesterol in your bloodstream comes from the food you eat; your body makes the rest. Therefore, it’s important to look at what you’re choosing to eat and drink! Heart experts agree that a lot of cholesterol problems can be normalized, or lowered, with proper diet.

What you consume remains the fundamental intervention for the prevention of elevated cholesterol levels and the development of heart disease, stroke, hypertension, certain cancers, the development of Alzheimer’s dementia, obesity and obesity-related illnesses such as osteoarthritis and diabetes.

Your diet has a huge impact on your cholesterol levels. Add foods that lower LDL, the harmful cholesterol-carrying particle that contributes to artery-clogging atherosclerosis:

Fruit and veggies: They decrease your liver’s production of cholesterol while also increasing elimination. Add to that, they are low in calories and devoid of saturated fats (which stimulate our liver’s cholesterol-production). When getting groceries, pick-up veggies and fruits you enjoy, along with a new one (or two). And make sure to include a serving of a vegetable and fruit at every meal.

Legumes (beans, peas, lentils): A study showed that eating just one cup a day for three months was associated with an 8-point decrease in bad cholesterol levels! Additionally, decreases in blood pressure were seen. And because they are high in protein, they can serve as a meat substitute.

Healthy fats: Unsaturated and monosaturated fats can decrease cholesterol levels. Good sources include: fatty fish (like salmon); nuts; vegetable oils (olive, canola); and avocados. Conversely, saturated fats can stimulate the liver to increase cholesterol production. Examples: butter, pork (including bacon/sausage), deep fried foods, cured meats (salami, chorizo), fatty red meat and cheese.

Red meats: By being selective and eating in moderation, you can consume red meat without negatively affecting your blood cholesterol levels. When choosing your cut, opt for organic and very lean meats, and monitor your portion sizes.

Whole grains: Oats, barley, buckwheat and quinoa are grains that are intact and not processed. A diet rich in high-fiber whole-grain foods has been shown to be very effective at lowering cholesterol levels.

Decrease and aim to eliminate trans-fats: Those items that are found in baked goods (cakes, cookies, pies); microwave popcorn; frozen pizza; fried foods (French fries, doughnuts, fried chicken); margarine; and nondairy coffee creamer. Although they are fats, they stimulate your liver to produce cholesterol.

Eggs offer multiple benefits. Interestingly, newer research has also highlighted that eating eggs does not negatively impact your cholesterol levels. Eggs are also a rich source of essential nutrients. These are power-packed with protein, B vitamins, iron, healthy fats, vitamin A and much more. However, if you have elevated cholesterol levels, it’s always good to speak with your doctor about eggs.

Eat a handful of nuts, daily. Nuts have lots of protein, fiber, healthy monounsaturated fats, vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants. Many studies have shown that nuts have powerful cholesterol-lowering effects. Don’t overdo it — about 1 to 1.5 ounces is plenty (roughly a handful). Healthy choices include almonds, hazelnuts, pecans, pistachios and walnuts.

Sometimes healthy eating lifestyle changes aren’t enough to lower cholesterol levels. If your doctor recommends medication to help lower your cholesterol, take it as prescribed while continuing your lifestyle changes.

Lifestyle changes should be done in tandem with any medication to ensure the greatest overall effect.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.