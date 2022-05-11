Wrapped butter pats needed for club dinners: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I haven’t been able to find boxes of individually wrapped butter pats. Sam’s Club stopped carrying them. I use them for club dinners. Any idea where i can get them? I have looked around. — Lou Schott
Dear Lou: Walmart sells 225 Land O’Lakes butter individual serving packets for $43.91. It totals 2.75 pounds of butter! Not cheap. Maybe try buying a small 1-inch round ice cream scoop and place plates of the little scoops of butter on the tables for your club dinners.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My small iron has broken. It was a steam iron, but not terribly large. It was easy to iron with it on a towel on my bed. Any chance you can find another, and not too expensive? It was a Proctor Silex, but as long as it isn’t too big and has steam, I don’t care about the brand name. — Ruth J., Ventnor
Dear Ruth: Wednesday at Boscov’s, get a Black & Decker Easy Steam compact iron regularly $29.99 on sale for $19.99.
People are also reading…
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I hope you can help me locate GelGloss in a store, not on the internet. Plumbing supply houses, Lowe’s and Home Depot do not have it. — Lou Capra
Dear Lou: TR Industries GG1 GelGloss one-step cleaner and polish in a 16-ounce can is $18.65 at Walmart.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Two pounds of strawberries: $5.
Signature Select Value Pack boneless chicken breasts: Buy one, get one free.
Signature Farms Pork Tenderloins: $3.99 per pound.
Entenmann’s full line: half price.
Asparagus: $2.99 per pound.
Boneless beef strip steak: $13.99 per pound.
Jumbo baked crab, lobster or Maryland style cakes: $6.99 each.
Signature Select thick-cut 3-pound bacon: $14.99.
Lucerne 8-ounce shredded cheese: $2.50.
Breyers 48-ounce ice cream: $2.99. Limit one.*
Quilted Northern 12-pack of double-roll bath tissue: $5.99. Limit one.*
Hatfield 1-pound bacon: $4.99. Limit two.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Flat-iron steak: $6.99 per pound.
Boneless center-cup pork chops: $2.99 per pound.
Little Snappers apples: $2.49 for a three pound bag.
Golden pineapple: $1.49 each.
Plum tomatoes: 99 cents per pound.
Pompeian 68-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $8.88.
Tuttorosso 28-ounce canned tomatoes: $1.
Broccoli crowns: 88 cents per pound.
Dole 12- to 16-ounce package of fruit: 99 cents.
ShopRite drawstring trash or tall kitchen bags: half price.
Scubbing Bubbles 32-ounce bathroom cleaner refill: $1.49.
Friendly’s 48-ounce ice cream: $1.99. Limit four.*
Pepperidge Farm Goldfish family size: Three for $5. Limit four offers.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
Wednesday is the last day at Boscov’s to get $10 to $15 off Skechers for the whole family. Twenty-count flocked hangers regularly $19.99 are on sale for $7.99.
Get a 52-inch Enoki IQ Sapphire Blue ceiling fan regularly $165.88 on sale at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet for $69.99. A 50-inch LG Nanocell smart TV is on sale for $379.
All Nature Made vitamins and Move Free supplements are buy one, get one free at Rite Aid.
Tide Simply laundry detergent (yellow bottle) is four for $9 at Walgreens. No. 7 cosmetics or skin care is buy one, get one half price.
All CVS health and sun care, acne or hand and body lotions are 30% off. Haagen-Dazs 14-ounce ice cream is buy one, get one half price.
Home Depot has Wooster 2-inch angle sash paint brushes on sale for $5.97.
All summer toys, items labeled The Spring Shop and decorative table clocks, spheres and globes are half price at Hobby Lobby.
Save $20 off kid’s 12- to 16-inch bikes and 10% off bike helmets at Target.
Red seedless grapes are $1.19 per pound at LIDL. Sushi kits are $5.99.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.