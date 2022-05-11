Wrapped butter pats needed for club dinners: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I haven’t been able to find boxes of individually wrapped butter pats. Sam’s Club stopped carrying them. I use them for club dinners. Any idea where i can get them? I have looked around. — Lou Schott

Dear Lou: Walmart sells 225 Land O’Lakes butter individual serving packets for $43.91. It totals 2.75 pounds of butter! Not cheap. Maybe try buying a small 1-inch round ice cream scoop and place plates of the little scoops of butter on the tables for your club dinners.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My small iron has broken. It was a steam iron, but not terribly large. It was easy to iron with it on a towel on my bed. Any chance you can find another, and not too expensive? It was a Proctor Silex, but as long as it isn’t too big and has steam, I don’t care about the brand name. — Ruth J., Ventnor

Dear Ruth: Wednesday at Boscov’s, get a Black & Decker Easy Steam compact iron regularly $29.99 on sale for $19.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I hope you can help me locate GelGloss in a store, not on the internet. Plumbing supply houses, Lowe’s and Home Depot do not have it. — Lou Capra

Dear Lou: TR Industries GG1 GelGloss one-step cleaner and polish in a 16-ounce can is $18.65 at Walmart.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Two pounds of strawberries: $5.

Signature Select Value Pack boneless chicken breasts: Buy one, get one free.

Signature Farms Pork Tenderloins: $3.99 per pound.

Entenmann’s full line: half price.

Asparagus: $2.99 per pound.

Boneless beef strip steak: $13.99 per pound.

Jumbo baked crab, lobster or Maryland style cakes: $6.99 each.

Signature Select thick-cut 3-pound bacon: $14.99.

Lucerne 8-ounce shredded cheese: $2.50.

Breyers 48-ounce ice cream: $2.99. Limit one.*

Quilted Northern 12-pack of double-roll bath tissue: $5.99. Limit one.*

Hatfield 1-pound bacon: $4.99. Limit two.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Flat-iron steak: $6.99 per pound.

Boneless center-cup pork chops: $2.99 per pound.

Little Snappers apples: $2.49 for a three pound bag.

Golden pineapple: $1.49 each.

Plum tomatoes: 99 cents per pound.

Pompeian 68-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $8.88.

Tuttorosso 28-ounce canned tomatoes: $1.

Broccoli crowns: 88 cents per pound.

Dole 12- to 16-ounce package of fruit: 99 cents.

ShopRite drawstring trash or tall kitchen bags: half price.

Scubbing Bubbles 32-ounce bathroom cleaner refill: $1.49.

Friendly’s 48-ounce ice cream: $1.99. Limit four.*

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish family size: Three for $5. Limit four offers.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Wednesday is the last day at Boscov’s to get $10 to $15 off Skechers for the whole family. Twenty-count flocked hangers regularly $19.99 are on sale for $7.99.

Get a 52-inch Enoki IQ Sapphire Blue ceiling fan regularly $165.88 on sale at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet for $69.99. A 50-inch LG Nanocell smart TV is on sale for $379.

All Nature Made vitamins and Move Free supplements are buy one, get one free at Rite Aid.

Tide Simply laundry detergent (yellow bottle) is four for $9 at Walgreens. No. 7 cosmetics or skin care is buy one, get one half price.

All CVS health and sun care, acne or hand and body lotions are 30% off. Haagen-Dazs 14-ounce ice cream is buy one, get one half price.

Home Depot has Wooster 2-inch angle sash paint brushes on sale for $5.97.

All summer toys, items labeled The Spring Shop and decorative table clocks, spheres and globes are half price at Hobby Lobby.

Save $20 off kid’s 12- to 16-inch bikes and 10% off bike helmets at Target.

Red seedless grapes are $1.19 per pound at LIDL. Sushi kits are $5.99.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.