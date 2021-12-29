Wine glasses, purple drapes and pajamas on this week's list: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Dennis: Last week, Macys.com had a set of eight Hotel Brand wine glasses with the square bottom on sale for about $25. However, they are out of stock now. I know this because I had them in my cart. I would keep checking for a one-day sale if you don’t need them right away. If you need them soon, Macy’s also has a set of four Hotel Collection large wine glasses on sale for $29.99. Bed Bath & Beyond has a set of eight Luigi Bormioli Talismano red and white wine glasses for $69.99. Use a 20% off coupon to make your cost $56.