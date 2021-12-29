Wine glasses, purple drapes and pajamas on this week's list: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Trying to find wine glasses that are about 16 ounces and kinda squared off on the bottom? Any deals? — Dennis P., Mays Landing
Dear Dennis: Last week, Macys.com had a set of eight Hotel Brand wine glasses with the square bottom on sale for about $25. However, they are out of stock now. I know this because I had them in my cart. I would keep checking for a one-day sale if you don’t need them right away. If you need them soon, Macy’s also has a set of four Hotel Collection large wine glasses on sale for $29.99. Bed Bath & Beyond has a set of eight Luigi Bormioli Talismano red and white wine glasses for $69.99. Use a 20% off coupon to make your cost $56.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for women’s size-L one-piece pajamas? — Dave Russo
Dear Dave: Get a one-piece women’s hooded fleece pair of pajamas at Lakeside.com for half price for $12.99. They come in red-and-black plaid or pink-and-grey plaid. Item numbers are 620372078 in pink and 620372037 in red. You can call 847-444-3150 to order.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Here’s one for you! I need dark purple drapes for my daughter’s bedroom. I don’t want floor length because the heat/AC duct is right below her window. Any bargains would be appreciated. — Heather Thomas
Dear Heather: How’s this? Walmart has 63-inch dark purple faux silk with antique grommet panels for $8. I emailed you the link.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Signature Select canned 14.5-ounce broth: 50 cents.
Lucerne 1-pound butter quarters: $2.50.
Signature Select 8-ounce yellow mustard: 50 cents.
Nabisco or Ritz snack crackers: Buy one, get one free.
Lucerne 6- to 8-ounce shredded or chunk cheese: $2.
Heluva Good dip: $2.
Signature Select 1-liter seltzer water: 50 cents.
Two-pound bag of 16- to 20-count extra jumbo shrimp: $13.98.
83-ounce tray of watermelon or melon trio: $9.99.
Boneless New York strip steak: $8.99 per pound.
Post cereal (limited assortment): $1.99.
Signature Select 64-ounce 100% apple juice: 99 cents. Limit one.
Herr’s potato or tortilla chips: Buy one, get one free.
Signature Select 35-pack of bottled spring water: $2.99.
Signature Select 4-pound bag of sugar: 99 cents. Limit one.*
Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.49. Limit one.*
Hatfield 1-pound bacon: $4.99. Limit one.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Premium Atlantic salmon filet: $7.99 per pound.
Bone-in New York strip steak: $5.99 per pound.
Deli-sliced ShopRite American cheese: $3.99 per pound.
Ajax or Dynamo 60-ounce laundry detergent: Three for $3.
Campbell’s 10.5-ounce gravy: 99 cents.
Good Cook Smart Choice sauté pans: half price.
Chock full o’ Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $3.99. Limit four.*
Pompeian 48-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $5.99. Limit four.*
ShopRite 8-ounce chunk cheese: $1.49. Limit four.*
Two pounds of Wonderful pistachios: $9.99. Limit four.*
DiGiorno 17.4- to 31.4-ounce pizza: $1.99. Limit four.*
Family-size ShopRite Italian sausage: $1.99 per pound.**
Campbell’s Chunky 18.6- to 19-ounce soup: Four for $4. Limit one offer.**
King’s 12-pack Hawaiian dinner rolls: Two for $4. Limit one offer.**
*With your ShopRite digital coupon.
**with your ShopRite digital coupon and an additional $10 purchase.
Tips
Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.65-ounce coffee is $5.99 at CVS. Hershey’s Valentine (already?) Kisses or miniatures are buy one, get one free.
Buy one Keytee 8-pound Birder’s Blend or 7-pound Songbird Blend wild bird food at Ace Hardware and get one free.
Nescafe 7-ounce instant coffee is $5.99 at Walgreens. Purex 50-ounce laundry detergent is $1.99.
Through Thursday, get a Home Decorators Collection Shelston 1-light antique gold pendant with a metal shade at Home Depot for $64.97.
Harry & David’s moose munch 14-ounce popcorn is $4.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet through Thursday.
A Room Essentials adjustable single-rod garment rack is $11 at Target.
A snap-lock lid 20-gallon storage container is $10 at Family Dollar. A 30-gallon storage container is $15.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.