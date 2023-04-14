Spring cleaning days are here! And along with the rewards you may gain from organizing, decluttering or just making things “neater and tidier“ . . . spring cleaning offers great health benefits. In fact, cleaning is considered to be therapeutic and there’s good reason to recognize spring cleaning as acts of self-care as opposed to “just” chores or to-do’s.

With roots dating back to centuries ago in cultural history, the time-honored ritual of a spring clean-up has involved cleaning areas of the home (or office or other special areas of living), top to bottom. It's also symbolic — a time to come out of hibernation and let the sunshine reveal the dust inside and the projects outdoors.

So how is it that this age-old tradition, which generally involves a great deal of physical labor and resources (time, energy, even money), create such a strong sense of satisfaction, self-care and measurable health benefits? Here’s a look:

• Improved Mental Health: Improves Your Mood and Helps to Reduce Stress. Studies on the harmful effects of clutter show that clutter/messy environments can make a person feel stressed, anxious or even depressed. Our brains like order, and constant visual reminders of disorganization drains our cognitive resources.

• Improves Air Quality: Helps You Breathe Better. If you're prone to allergies or an asthma-sufferer, pollen may not be the primary offender. Powerful triggers, such as dust and pet dander, float on small air currents, settling on every surface in your home. A thorough cleaning can help eliminate allergens and keep new ones from coming in. And when you feel better physically, it's easier to relax.

• Helps to Strengthen Your Immune System. In tandem with the above, dust, mold, mildew, pet dander — can be “immune system” triggers for people prone to allergies. And your home can gather pollutants, especially during the winter months. While we aim to clean regularly to avoid immune system triggers, spring cleaning can be an opportunity for a deep clean.

• Improves Your Quality and Quantity of Sleep. Spring cleaning can help you feel calm, organized and at ease within your environment, so unsurprisingly, making sure your bedroom is decluttered and clean is a great way to help you unwind faster —which leads to better quality and longer sleep. Your bedroom (and bed) should be a restful place to sleep and unwind. Keep your bedroom as a decluttered, calm space, just for sleeping. This is key in supporting you in getting the sleep — and the vital sleep health benefits — you need.

• Improves Focus and Increases Productivity. Decluttering and organizing areas saves you time looking for or replacing lost items. Organization experts underscore this makes us more productive and supports our work. And the cleaning process itself can energize you. And, it aids in your ability to focus on “what” the current tasks are — as well as identifying “what needs” to be done.

• Makes You Happy! Studies show that cleaned, tidy spaces make people happier. The act of cleaning provides a sense of satisfaction, which in turn can put you in a good mood.

• Reset for a Healthier Lifestyle. Spring cleaning can also be motivation to set/reset healthy goals and behaviors (i.e., eating healthier, being more active, etc.)

• You’re Moving and Active. Spring cleaning is an action “sport.”

Spring Cleaning — A Deeper Clean: Inside and Out

Spring cleaning is like awakening your home from winter/hibernation. Putting away winter clothes, airing out the house, tending to the garden, etc. Here are some considerations:

• Dusting the legs of furniture, tops of frames and mirrors, tops of lamps and lights, floor baseboards, railings and window sills

• Vacuum all rugs, floors, carpets, ceiling cobwebs and curtains well to eliminate dust

• Washing bedding/blankets. Put pillows into the dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill any dust mites.

• Make healthy cooking more appealing by sharpening knives, tidying your spice rack, and organizing pots, pans and utensils. Clear out and organize your pantry and refrigerator to support healthy eating goals (store healthy foods at eye level in clear containers).

• Give pets their spring spa experience, bathing and trimming in preparing them for warmer weather

• Continue to clean the items you use most, or items that come in contact with your mouth, eyes or nose (e.g., your mobile phone, keyboard, the kitchen cutting boards). Sanitize surfaces with alcohol-based cleaners.

• Donate clothes you rarely wear, and organize your favorites in a manner for easy access.

• If/when possible, open windows to circulate fresh air in and get that stale air out.

Pace yourself

It can be overwhelming to attempt to do everything at once, so schedule each task separately for a deeper cleaning.

When we envision spring cleaning as a time to rejuvenate our inner and outer world, rather than a chore, the cleanup process can be incredibly uplifting with great health rewards.