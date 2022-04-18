What you need to know as tick season arrives: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Tick season for our area has arrived. With weather warming into the 70s, tick activity is expected to continue to pick up quickly.

Another factor affecting an anticipated higher number of ticks this season is the population of small mammals that ticks tend to feed on, such as white-footed mice that are abundant in wooded and bushy areas. The past couple of years has witnessed an increase in the small rodent population throughout our communities, leading to an increase in the tick population as well as an increase in the number of cases of Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses.

From now until September, ticks and tick-borne illnesses will be at their peak. Prevention and regular tick checks are important for anyone who spends time outside.

Ticks

These bloodsucking insects can transmit infectious diseases between humans or animals. They ingest disease-causing bacteria and viruses while feeding on the blood of an infected human or animal host, and then go on to inject it into and infect a new host during a subsequent blood meal.

Ticks don’t jump, fly or drop from trees. If you find one attached, it most likely latched onto your foot or leg and crawled up over your body.

Today, tick-transmitted infections are more common than in past decades (as a result of explosive increases in deer populations, extending even into semi-urban areas in the eastern and western U.S.).

Lyme disease cases have more than tripled as the tick that spreads the illness has expanded into more than half of all U.S. counties.

Our country is a hot spot for tick-borne diseases. In the past 50 years, scientists have detected at least a dozen new diseases transmitted by ticks including life-threatening tick-borne viruses — heartland and bourbon — reported with more prominence.

Prevention and regular tick checks

Removing any ticks as soon as possible helps to reduce the risk of infection and the development of more serious tick-borne diseases. Most tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease, are not transmitted immediately when a tick lands on you and bites. That’s why having a tick on you for more than 24 hours is much more of a risk for infection than a tick that is removed two hours later.

Bathe or shower as soon as possible after coming indoors (preferably within an hour) to wash off and more easily find ticks that are crawling on you. Examine gear and pets for ticks, after time in the woods or bushy areas

Ticks use a local anesthetic, so their bites often go undetected. Be vigilant, along with performing tick checks as soon as possible after being outdoors, take steps to prevent tick bites by using repellents on you and your clothing (be sure to wear clothing that covers most of your skin, such as long-sleeve tops and long pants, proper footwear).

Be aware that while you may not be in wooded or bushy areas, ticks can be carried by pets and may surface in unlikely places like your local garden center or your yard.

Our four-legged loved ones are particularly at-risk for tick bites, Lyme disease and bringing ticks into our homes or areas we visit with them. It is important to apply products that prevent tick bites to our dogs and check them.

What to do if infected

If you think you may have been infected by a tick bite, there are some symptoms to look out for including:

A tick-borne illness may include a high fever and body aches.

Another common symptom is a rash that starts as small red patches that expand over time. This rash is an early warning sign that often appears before any other symptoms. And an unexplained rash that seems to be getting bigger over time would be a concern for Lyme disease.

Seek medical attention if you see a rash.

Lyme disease

Transmitted by ticks, it generally causes vague symptoms such as headache, fever or fatigue. In about 70% of Lyme disease cases, a tell-tale rash, shaped like a bullseye, appears three to 30 days after the tick bite and can aid in diagnosis. Lyme disease, in some, can affect tissues and organs, including Bell’s palsy (the loss of muscle tone on one or both sides of the face), neck pain that mimics meningitis, joint pain and swelling, shooting or pins-and-needles pain, and heart palpitations. While most cases can be treated and eradicated with a few weeks of antibiotics, diagnosis and early treatment is, unfortunately, too often delayed.

With yard work, walks and other great outdoor activities and gatherings calling to us to spend more time in nature, it’s important to be extra vigilant in protecting ourselves and our pets from exposure to ticks and prevention from tick-borne illnesses.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.