What you need to know about traumatic brain injuries: Dr. Nina Radcliff

March is Brain Injury Awareness Month, helping to raise everyone’s awareness and increase understanding of traumatic brain injury.

Brain injuries occur in the United States every 9 seconds — and we all have been struck by the heartbreaking stories about how untreated brain injuries can be tragic — like in the cases of actress Natasha Richardson and, most recently, actor/comedian Bob Saget.

There are two types of acquired brain injury: traumatic and nontraumatic. A traumatic brain injury (TBI) is when external forces (e.g., falls, motor vehicle accidents, sports and recreational activities, and assaults) affect how the brain works. TBIs have the potential for long-term complications and death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines a TBI as a disruption in the normal function of the brain that can be caused by a bump, blow or jolt to the head or a penetrating head injury. When this happens, damage can occur to the brain cells (neurons) or tissue that connects them, as well as metabolic changes (shifts in electrolytes, blood flow, and neurotransmitters, and an increase in toxins) that affect brain function.

TBIs are a major cause of death and disability. They are classified based on severity:

Severe TBI and moderate TBI. In the United States, severe TBIs are linked to thousands of deaths each year. And for those who survive, a moderate or severe TBI may lead to long-term or lifelong health problems that may affect all aspects of a person’s life.

Mild TBI or concussion. Yes, concussions are a type of TBI that occurs from the brain being shaken, jarred, bounced or twisted against our hard skull. Generally speaking, it involves a short loss of normal brain function and is not typically life-threatening but can be serious.

Seek emergency medical care if you notice any symptoms of TBI after a recent blow or jolt to the head or body. Even mild TBI symptoms require prompt medical attention to safeguard your health.

Moderate or severe TBI can cause these symptoms:

Loss of consciousness for several minutes or more

Clear fluids draining from the nose or ears

Headache that gets worse/does not go away

Repeated vomiting/nausea

Convulsions/seizures

Inability to awaken from sleep

Slurred speech

Weakness/numbness in the arms/legs

Loss of coordination

Severe or increased confusion

Restlessness, agitation, combativeness or other unusual behavior

Vision problems, including blurriness, vision loss, and reduced coordination of the two eyes

A TBI at the base of the skull can cause facial paralysis, numbness, swallowing problems, and loss of vision, hearing, taste or smell. About half of severe TBI survivors need surgery to remove or repair hematomas (ruptured blood vessels). A severe TBI may result in a state of unconsciousness, including a coma, unresponsive state or vegetative state.

A concussion, the mildest form of TBI, can cause these symptoms (which can range from mild to severe):

Headache/neck pain

Brief loss of consciousness

Feeling dazed or confused

Nausea

Ringing in the ears

Dizziness

Sleeping more or less than usual

Behavioral or mood changes

Lack clarity of judgement (as to whether or not to seek medical attention, either immediately or in the days following. As a result, family, friends, and coaches are critical in urging, and advocating that they get care when needed).

Not all symptoms are obvious, such as sleep abnormalities, anxiety, depression and decreased reaction time. And recognizing a concussion in children can be more complicated than in adults since a child may not be capable of articulating the more subjective symptoms of a concussion, such as feeling “in a fog” or vertigo.

Anyone with signs of moderate or severe TBI needs medical attention right away. Although the initial trauma cannot be reversed, medical professionals will work to stabilize the person and prevent further harm. They will focus on ensuring enough blood and oxygen flow to the brain and body and take steps to control blood pressure.

For a concussion or mild TBI, most can undergo treatment at home. However, some may require hospitalization. Research shows that the primary treatment is\ “cognitive rest,” meaning mental rest. The goal is to avoid tasks that require concentration or complicated thinking so that the brain has the opportunity to heal.

ComplicationsAny type of TBI can cause a range of challenges, depending on the severity and site of the injury, the person’s age, their overall health and other factors. It can also trigger post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, substance abuse, personality changes, aggression, and socially inappropriate behavior.

People with moderate to severe TBI usually need rehabilitation, which involves therapies tailored to the individual’s specific needs, abilities and interests.

Following a head injury, if you or a loved one experience any of the symptoms mentioned above, always, ALWAYS stay on the safe side and seek immediate medical attention!

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.