Public bathrooms are known to harbor familiar and unfamiliar bacteria and viruses, from the flu to norovirus, streptococcus, staphylococcus, E. coli, hepatitis A, salmonella and much, much more.

And because those germs can infect you through the air and on surfaces like handles, dispensers, knobs, doors, floors and everything in between, it’s important to be wise to the environment and take precautions while using a public bathroom.

In recent public restroom studies, researchers have found more than 75,000 distinct types of bacteria and viruses — a shockingly high number. And when tracking the microbiomes over hours and days, results showed people bring a lot of bacteria into bathrooms. Estimates are, on average, that frequented public bathroom surfaces could present 300,000 to 500,000 bacterial cells per square inch.

Public health measures like vaccinations have made it significantly less likely that you’ll run across a dangerous pathogen when visiting a public restroom. For instance, in theory, a virus like hepatitis A could be transmitted through fecal material in a bathroom, but most people in the United States are vaccinated for hepatitis A at one year of age, underscoring once again the importance of vaccines as one of your best defenses.

And what’s the dirtiest surface in a public bathroom? It’s not the toilet seat but rather the floor and other high-touch surfaces. The reason behind this is that when the toilet flushes, it sends a spray of droplets into the air, which then settle onto any surface within six feet of the flush. Other areas with a high concentration of bacteria include the outside of the sanitary disposal, sink, faucet, soap dispenser and drying stations.

And yes, while the best way to protect yourself is simply not to use a public restroom, the reality is that sometimes, there’s no choice. What then?

Tips to remember when visiting a public bathroom:

If you have options, make the best decision possible as to which public restroom to use. If it’s crowded or dirty, move on — if you can.

When possible, choose the first stall. Research shows middle stalls are generally the dirtiest as they’re selected most.

Avoid, or at least limit, direct contact with surfaces.

Protect personal items. Never put your phone, purse or bag or any item on the floor, shelf or anywhere in the bathroom, even just for a second. It can potentially become a carrier for bacteria, spreading it wherever it’s put next. Leave your items with someone you trust outside the restroom or use the back door hook.

Standing water in a toilet is the perfect breeding ground for germs to multiply, which has led some to say that placing some toilet paper in the toilet and flushing prior to use will help get rid of some of the bacteria in the bowl. Be sure to turn away as you do so, as flushing disrupts the surface of the water, which can create a germ-laden mist that can then be inhaled. Yuck!

A great tip before any flushing is to take two or three layers of toilet paper and throw them into the toilet. This will help contain the spray. Again, contaminated water becomes aerosolized, and the spray/plume can travel upward and out about six feet.

Before flushing, get fully dressed, turning away before you flush. If there’s a toilet lid, lower it (preferably with toilet tissue as a barrier). Your germs can’t hurt you, but there could be residual germs in the bowl from the people before you.

Experts recommend when flushing, hold your breath for a couple seconds. You don’t want to breathe in any spray.

Use caution with the flush mechanism if it’s not automatic — use toilet paper to touch the handle or the heel of your shoe.

Washing or scrubbing your hands thoroughly (20 seconds with soap) is essential as a protective measure. If there is no soap, use hand sanitizer.

To avoid recontamination from the sink faucet, use a paper towel/tissue as a barrier.

Dry your hands with paper towels, and if no paper towels are available, shake them dry. Avoid blow dryers. Research has found air dryers can spread viral particles and bacteria from infected hands. If you use a blow dryer, use hand sanitizer immediately after leaving the room.

Use a barrier to open the door when exiting.

Don’t linger. Limit your time in the bathroom and fix your hair/makeup outside.

Using hand sanitizer after departing can offer a good extra barrier.

The reason public bathroom hygiene is so essential is because they do have some nasty germs that can wreak havoc with your health. Taking preventive steps and making smart choices are the first steps to avoiding anything that can make you ill in a public restroom.