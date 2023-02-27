Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is a degenerative brain disease caused by repeated impact to the head.

CTE is most common in sports such as football, hockey, soccer and boxing, as they all experience blows to the head throughout a game, season and career.

However, the list continues as CTE has been found in military service members, veterans and others — including youth — with a history of repetitive brain trauma that may include concussions or traumatic brain injury. (Military service members and veterans are at risk of brain injury from explosions experienced during combat or training exercises.)

First identified under a different name (dementia pugilistica) in the 1920s in aging boxers, CTE results from cumulative brain injury and damage, which usually happens years later.

With considerable advances in research, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), updated their position in 2022 on what causes CTE: “CTE is a delayed neurodegenerative disorder that was initially identified in postmortem brains and, research-to-date suggests, is caused in part by repeated traumatic brain injuries.”

A recent and significant study at Boston University’s CTE Center found the disease in more than 9 in 10 brains of former NFL players examined. Some key points:

This NFL player data doesn’t necessarily mean that nine of 10 current and former NFL players have CTE.

Exactly how many do is unknown, since the condition can only be definitively diagnosed by brain autopsy after death.

However, this study reports an unacceptably high risk that calls for more action and greater understanding, including more studies into how genetics, substance abuse or other factors may make a person more likely to develop CTE.

Recognizing symptoms and seeking medical care and support is vital.

About CTE

Repeated blows to the head, even if they don’t cause concussions, are considered the main risk factor for CTE. Understanding:

Brains with CTE show a buildup of a structural protein around the blood vessels called Tau. In CTE, Tau misfolds and malfunctions, setting off a chain reaction where this malfunctioning Tau slowly spreads throughout the brain, killing brain cells. Interestingly, in Alzheimer’s dementia, Tau abnormally tangles, contributing to the disease’s awful manifestations.

CTE symptoms can cause memory loss, personality changes, impaired judgement and erratic behavior including mood swings, aggression, depression or suicidal thoughts. Other symptoms impact motor and balance functions (parkinsonism, dysarthria, gait walking changes and weakness).

CTE has been seen in people as young as 17, but symptoms don’t generally begin appearing until years after the onset of head impacts. Symptoms depicted at the initial stage may cause a great change in behavioral control (paranoia, depression and aggressiveness).

Eventually, individuals have problems with thinking and memory and are also most likely to suffer from cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Seek medical assistance as soon as possible for any warning signs.

Understanding CTE vs. concussion

CTE and concussions are two distinctly different medical conditions, with their own symptoms and impacts on individuals.

A concussion is a traumatic brain injury that results from a bump, blow, or jolt to the head and affects your brain function.

Most concussion symptoms (headache, nausea/vomiting, balance problems or dizziness, double vision, bothered by light or noise, sluggish, hazy, confusion) resolve within a few weeks.

In some cases, post-concussion syndrome can occur, lasting months to years. However, it generally goes away.

Advanced/frequent cases of concussions can result in CTE, causing gradual brain deterioration over the years — creating the swelling and enlargement of the other segments of the brain due to the spreading of tau protein.

CTE is caused by repeated traumatic brain injuries including concussions.

Everyone is at risk of suffering from concussions and CTE, including young children. For this reason, everyone needs to be equipped with ways of preventing these conditions.

Wearing the right equipment (protective gear) at all times (even during practice) and learning proper techniques while discouraging aggressiveness is very important.

Be sure to monitor yourself/someone closely after a head injury as well as be on top of the situation. When it comes to brain injuries, whether a stroke, concussion or CTE, the injured person often loses the ability to assess the situation and take proper action and steps. It is often the people around them that help them get the necessary medical help that is needed.

Knowledge is essential for us to equip ourselves with the skills to recognize the signs of a concussion and CTE, as well as ways of preventing (and taking actions to treat) these conditions. Family and friends are vital to the support and management.

We must remain vigilant to protect individuals from developing CTE — and to shift the focus on preventing just concussions — but also preventing repeated hits to the head (or impacting the head) by incorporating appropriate rules, protective gear, education and management.