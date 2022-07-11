What to know about the monkeypox outbreak: Dr. Nina Radcliff

There is a lot of news about the recent monkeypox outbreak.

While the American public is currently at low risk for monkeypox it could become endemic in the U.S. if it continues to spread unchecked.

Controlling monkeypox is important for public health. With an aim to stay ahead of increased risk, federal, state and local agency health officials are beefing up their response as the outbreak continues to grow.

While the disease has been an endemic in Africa for awhile, Europe, in particular, has reported many cases, with the number tripling in recent weeks. In response to curb the outbreak, the U.S. is:

Expanding vaccine response by releasing vaccines from a national stockpile to areas with the highest case rates.

Bolstering testing to offer enough testing to monitor the spread of the virus in the states.

What is monkeypox?

A disease caused by an orthopoxvirus, monkeypox belongs to the same family as the viruses that cause smallpox and cowpox. Reports of it in the U.S. have been rare but not unheard of, with two reported cases in 2021 and 47 in 2003, during an outbreak linked to pet prairie dogs. In mid-June, health officials were alerted to an outbreak, with the spread extending into the U.S.

Monkeypox has primarily been transmitted sexually with this current spread, but the virus can spread person to person through:

direct contact with the infectious rash/scabs/body fluids.

respiratory secretions (face-to-face contact/kissing/cuddling/sex).

touching items (clothing/linens/anything previously touched by the infectious rash).

pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta.

Tools to stop the spread.

Monkeypox isn’t new, and the U.S. is prepared. We know how it spreads, we have efficient tests and testing capabilities that help identify people who are infected, and we have vaccines that are highly effective in combatting it.

Anyone can get and spread monkeypox, and it’s important to be well informed and aware:

Most cases have been found in men who have sex with men, with a link to close contact or sexual intimacy. However, sexual orientation has nothing to do with susceptibility to monkeypox.

It’s unclear exactly how, where or when the current strain of this virus began infecting humans. The first significant instances of major spread are believed to have happened at parties largely attended by gay men in the Canary Islands and Belgium and because it began in men who have sex with men, it has largely stayed among them. Had the virus first spread among straight people, it would likely have remained among them.

It’s a fine line to make sure that those who seem to be at most risk are getting the messaging that they need, but not stigmatizing any population. And, it’s important not to give those that don’t fall into that population a false sense of relief. This is a social network phenomenon — it’s who you’re in contact with.

Common symptoms

Monkeypox symptoms may develop up to 21 days after exposure and can include fevers and chills, swollen lymph nodes, rash and headaches. The rash usually starts with red spots, then evolves into fluid-filled, then pus-filled bumps that may look like blisters. The painful bumps then open into sores and scab over. People are considered infectious until after the sores scab over and fall off.

While generally a mild disease, monkeypox can be serious or even deadly for people who are immunocompromised, pregnant women, a fetus or newborn, women who are breastfeeding, young children and people with severe skin diseases such as eczema.

Treatments

There is no proven, safe treatment specifically for monkeypox. Most cases are mild and improve without treatment over a couple of weeks. Medications like acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be used to reduce fevers and muscle aches, and medications may be recommended by physicians for pain.

With some — immunocompromised people, pregnant women, a fetus or newborn, women who are breastfeeding, young children, and people with severe skin diseases — they may develop more severe illness and may require more specific treatment.

And, if administered early in the course of infection, Jynneos and ACAM2000 vaccines may help reduce the severity.

Vaccinations

The CDC recommends vaccination against monkeypox only for those at heightened risk:

People who have had close contact with someone with monkeypox.

Men who have sex with men and trans women who have recently had multiple sex partners in a venue where there was known to be monkeypox or in an area where monkeypox is spreading.

Healthcare workers, laboratory staffers, first responders, and members of the military who might come into contact with the affected.

You’ll be hearing more about monkeypox. While there is no reason for alarm or panic over any of this, being knowledgeable and staying informed from credible sources is important.