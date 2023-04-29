A lack of understanding — along with commonly repeated myths and misconceptions about diabetes — leads to even greater misunderstandings, half-truths and health risks. For starters, some people believe it’s not a serious disease. That’s incorrect. There’s no cure for diabetes, and there are a host of complications that can occur if a person does not manage the condition well. In fact, diabetes is a leading cause of heart failure, stroke, narrowing of arteries (atherosclerosis), kidney failure, vision loss, nerve damage and amputations each year.

It’s essential to know the facts and how to reduce your risk. Many people have diabetes (or pre-diabetes) and don’t know it, and uncontrolled diabetes can affect every aspect of your health.

Diabetes is a serious, yet manageable, health condition that affects how the body breaks down most of the food you consume and turns it into energy to fuel cells.

The main cause of diabetes varies by type. But no matter what type, it can lead to excess sugar in the blood, which in turn can lead to serious health problems.

Three common forms of diabetes

In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas does not produce insulin, likely due to autoimmune destruction (the immune system attacks the pancreas cells that create insulin). It is more often diagnosed in children and young adults.

Type 2 diabetes is where the pancreas cannot make enough insulin, cells throughout the body do not properly respond to insulin (insulin resistance), or both. It can result from genetics, as well as poor diet, physical inactivity and being overweight. Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes (approximately 90% of all cases), and prevention is a big deal.

Gestational diabetes is, in most cases, a temporary form of diabetes that occurs during pregnancy, when the pregnant mom needs more insulin. However, the body cannot meet these new requirements.

Additionally, “borderline diabetes,” or prediabetes, happens when blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but the blood sugar levels aren’t high enough to be called diabetes. While these terms may suggest someone doesn’t really have diabetes or has a less serious case, it’s important to understand that every case of diabetes is serious. And prediabetes can lead to diabetes unless steps are taken to prevent it. It’s important to have regular checkups as people with prediabetes generally don’t have any symptoms. An early diagnosis before the body suffers ill effects of high blood sugar is key.

Diabetes is one of the most prevalent metabolic disorders, as insulin, the hormone affected by diabetes, is involved in the metabolic process. Metabolism is defined as chemical processes that occur in living organisms to maintain life. Thus, diabetics are unable to properly access glucose that is available in the bloodstream and, as a result, experience elevated blood glucose levels. Some refer to this as “starvation amongst plenty.”

Symptoms

Excessive thirst or hunger

Frequent urination/ketones (in urine)

Weight changes

Feeling tired/weak

Feeling irritable or having other mood changes

Blurry vision

Slow-healing sores or more infections

Complications: Chronically elevated blood glucose damages blood vessels and also causes inflammation and a myriad of other molecular issues, manifesting in serious complications including vision problems and blindness, stroke, heart disease, kidney disease and failure, limb amputations, and impaired wound healing and immune system function.

Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes are largely preventable.

Maintain a healthy weight: Increased weight is the single most important cause of type 2 diabetes. Excess fat promotes insulin resistance by cells and signals the liver to inappropriately increase glucose production, resulting in elevated blood sugars. The good news is that losing 5% to 10% of your body weight can help improve your blood sugar numbers and even put your diabetes in remission.

Physical activity: Physical activity is a modifiable risk factor for type 2 diabetes and a major component of prevention and blood glucose level control. When active and moving, cells become more sensitive to insulin and, too, are better able to remove glucose from the bloodstream using a mechanism totally separate from insulin. Aim for 30 minutes of moderate-intensity activity every day. Sedentary activities can result in insulin resistance, so interrupt sitting time by standing, stretching and moving.

Increase fiber consumption: Diabetics who consume 50 grams of fiber a day are better able to control their blood sugars than those who eat far less. Fiber is abundant in fruit, veggies, nuts, whole grains and legumes. It provides a sensation of feeling full, resulting in decreased food/calorie consumption. And fiber can “soak” up sugar in the intestines, preventing it from being absorbed and raising blood sugar levels.

If you notice any possible diabetes symptoms, contact your health care provider. The earlier it is diagnosed, the sooner treatment can begin. Follow your doctor’s advice, and remember, lifestyle changes can have big rewards!