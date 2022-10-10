What does 'healthy' mean when it comes to food?: Dr. Nina Radcliff

I agree with the powerful statement: “The food you eat can either be the safest and most powerful form of medicine or the slowest form of poison.”

A healthy diet is essential to our overall good health. Bottom line is, if we’re not consuming the right foods and drinks, we’re wreaking havoc with our overall health and well-being. We’re increasing the risks of our body and mind suffering and our health declining.

As a physician, I join with the army of healthcare professionals in understanding the challenges for many in navigating facts from fiction with all the “healthy” claims related to foods and drinks. The good news is to help in this quest of what makes a food healthy, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has proposed a new definition of the word “healthy” when it comes to food packaging claims, in hopes of reducing the burden of chronic disease and advancing health equity in the United States. The proposed change is meant to:

Better align the term with nutrition guidance so consumers can have access to more complete, accurate and up-to-date information about the food.

Limit the use of the claim “healthy” to circumstances in which the food may help consumers achieve a healthy dietary pattern that aligns with current nutrition science and dietary guidance.

Provide information to support better choices when it comes to what is consumed.

Help reduce misleading marketing tactics that can mislead consumers in thinking something is healthy or healthier, when it really isn’t.

Defining “healthy”

The word “healthy” on a label must meet specific standards.

It’s important to frame this understanding that this rule is still technically a proposal. The public is allowed to comment on the proposed rule until Dec. 28. Following this time period, the FDA will review the comments, finalize the guidance and publish the final rule, and then food manufacturers will have three years to comply with this new definition.

The purpose of this redefining the word “healthy” for the purposes of packaging, is to make it easier to choose foods that are overall of higher nutritional quality. Today, too many people in the U.S. eat a diet that is low in whole grains, vegetables, nuts, seeds and legumes; and is high in saturated fats, processed grains, sugar and sodium.

Current standards include limits on total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol and sodium. To qualify as healthy, foods must also provide at least 10% of the Daily Value for vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium, iron, protein, fiber or a combination of those nutrients.

The proposed new definition is solely based on individual nutrients. To be labeled as “healthy” on the food packaging, the product must:

Contain a certain meaningful amount of food from at least one of the food or subgroups (fruit, vegetables, dairy, grain, protein, oils) recommended by The USDA’s Dietary Guidelines. Or, in other words, to be nutrient dense.

Adhere to specific limits for certain nutrients, namely saturated fat, sodium and added sugars, the foods must have limited amounts of added sugars — which were not previously included in the standards — and sodium. Generally speaking, the FDA suggested no more than 230 milligrams of sodium and 2.5 grams of added sugars.

Rather than focusing on the total fat included in food items, the new rules will assess the type of fat, again, with a focus on limiting saturated fat. However, with this change, healthy, high-fat food — like avocados, nuts, seeds and fish — that previously didn’t qualify as healthy, now will.

Additionally, the newly-proposed guidance also means that some foods which have previously used the healthy stamp — like white bread, sweetened yogurt and certain cereals — may no longer be deemed as such. The FDA gives an example of cereal, which will now need to contain three-quarters of an ounce of whole grains and less than 1 gram of saturated fat, 230 milligrams of sodium and 2.5 grams of added sugars to be considered healthy.

The proposed new label is voluntary, meaning manufacturers can decide if they want to use the term healthy on packaging, if it meets the specific standards.

Some labels on foods are deceptive. We must all do our homework and remain vigilant in being wise about what we are consuming. Updating the nutritional standards and labeling — and supporting consumers’ understanding — is a step in the right direction. The redefining “healthy” hope is that the new healthy label will be credible and motivate people to reliably grab healthier food items (in turn, helping to make a difference in their health and well-being).

In tandem, the FDA has also underscored its continuing work on setting safety standards for online grocery shopping, while continuing to improve how foods are identified and labeled.