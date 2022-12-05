What does a healthy plate look like?: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Are you familiar with the MyPlate image? About 10 years ago, the U.S. Agriculture Department officials ditched the food pyramid, a guide to healthy eating that stood for nearly 20 years prior, introducing MyPlate.

A plate-shaped symbol, MyPlate is part of a larger communication initiative based on the Dietary Guidelines to help us make better food choices.

If you answered no, you’re not alone. According to a study just released, only 25% of U.S. adults are aware of MyPlate. This raises concerns as diet-related diseases such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease, shortened lifespans and more continue to rise.

On a positive note, the study found that people who rated their diet as excellent, very good or good were far more likely to know MyPlate (and tried to follow it) than those who said their diet was fair or poor.

MyPlate, an educational tool that communicates guidelines, is designed to remind us to eat healthy.

My goal is always to support key tools and resources to help support healthy meal choices. Here are some key takeaways to support your understanding as you navigate the holidays and each day in the coming year:

Picturing MyPlate

MyPlate illustrates a familiar mealtime visual: a place setting. We’re visual creatures and while not everything, it’s a good, quick snapshot to remember. And, go to MyPlate.gov or utilize the MyPlate app for valuable insights.

Fruits and veggies: Aim to fill half of your plate with fruits and vegetables. They provide great health benefits. As part of an overall healthy diet, they’re linked to reducing risk of some diseases, including heart disease, heart attack, stroke and aiding in prevention of certain cancers. They provide rich nutrients vital for the health and maintenance of your body and mind.

This includes all fruits and 100% fruit juice. Fruits may be fresh, frozen, canned or dried/dehydrated and can be eaten whole, cut up, pureed (mashed) or cooked. Fifty percent of fruit eaten should come from whole fruit, rather than 100% fruit juice.

Any vegetable or 100% vegetable juice counts. Vegetables may be raw or cooked and can be fresh, frozen, canned or dried. They can be whole, cut, or mashed. Vegetables are organized into 5 subgroups based on their nutrients: dark green; red and orange; beans, peas, and lentils; starchy; and other vegetables.

Additionally, eating foods lower in calories per cup, such as vegetables, instead of higher-calorie food may help you lower your calorie intake and maintain a healthy body weight.

Grains: Grains have two subgroups: whole grains and refined grains. Each person’s needs can vary. Make half of the grains you eat whole grains.

Examples of whole grains are whole wheat flour, cracked wheat, oatmeal and brown rice.

Refined grains have been milled, a process that removes the bran and germ. It gives grains a finer texture and improves shelf life. But it also removes dietary fiber, iron and many B vitamins. Examples of refined grain products are white flour, corn grits, white bread and white rice.

Fiber from whole grains is linked to helping reduce blood pressure and risk of heart disease and proper bowel function. Additionally, B vitamins are essential for a healthy immune and nervous system and play a key role in metabolism and bone building.

Protein: Eat a variety of protein foods to get more of the nutrients your body needs.

Meat and poultry choices should be lean or low-fat, like 93% lean ground beef, pork loin and skinless chicken breasts.

Choose seafood options higher in healthy fatty acids (called omega-3), such as salmon, anchovies and trout. Vegetarian protein options include beans, peas, lentils, nuts, seeds and soy products.

Dairy: Including milk, yogurt, cheese, lactose-free milk, fortified soy milk and yogurt. Nutrients include calcium, potassium, vitamin D and protein. It does not include foods made from milk that have little calcium and a high fat content (i.e., cream cheese, sour cream, cream and butter).

The USDA Dietary Guidelines encourage you to use MyPlate as a tool to plan healthy meals. To “make every bite count,” highlighting the importance of following a healthy dietary pattern at every life stage.

Remember:

All food and beverage choices matter.

Eat nutrient dense foods—they’re full of vitamins and minerals that promote health and contain little added sodium, sugar, or saturated fats.

Limit foods and drinks with added sugar, sodium, saturated fats.

Continued work needs to be done to support healthy choices on a daily basis — like utilizing resources like MyPlate and eating more vegetables and fruits and unprocessed, nutrient-dense foods while limiting sugars, sodium and saturated fats. Anyone at any age can form healthier eating patterns.