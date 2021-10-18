What are the causes of head pain?: Dr. Nina Radcliff

It’s that dull, aching head pain where you can feel the pressure building across your forehead or behind your eyes.
So, what is causing that tightening pain along the sides and back of your head? It’s a tension headache.
Also called a stress headache, they are the most common headache, and their severity can range from mild to severe. Managing them is often a balance between making certain lifestyle changes, finding effective nondrug treatments and using medications appropriately.
About tension headaches
Here are some key factors that can trigger these musculoskeletal headaches along with some approaches for relief:
Dehydration. Dehydration happens whenever you lose more water than you’re taking in. Hot days, vigorous exercise or the side effect of a prescription or over-the-counter medication can contribute to dehydration and then cause a headache.
When your body is dehydrated, your brain may temporarily shrink or contract and pull away from the skull that protects it, resulting in a headache. Once rehydrated, the brain plumps up and returns to its normal state, relieving the discomfort. Make sure you drink plenty of water throughout your day.
Sinus problems. A common cold or allergies can lead to infection of the sinuses. Normally, this drainage functions as an irrigation system, flushing out bacteria. But, if it gets blocked, it can fill up with fluid causing pressure and pain.
Moisten your sinuses with a humidifier, vaporizer, Neti pot or nasal saline solution, or by holding a warm, wet towel over your face a few minutes a day. Talk with your doctor or pharmacist if taking a decongestant, nasal steroid spray or antihistamine may be right for you.
Stress and anxiety. Worry, fear, chronic stress and anxiety can cause sleep disturbances, muscle tension and affect serotonin levels — all of which can lead to pounding headaches.
Any type of relaxation method or taking time for pleasurable activities can be helpful. Anxiety is complex, and there are many options. If your headaches persist due to anxiety, speak to your healthcare professional.
Eye strain. “Digital eye strain” is a group of eye and vision-related problems resulting from prolonged screen use in today’s digital world. The unique characteristics and high visual demands of screen viewing make you susceptible because your eyes are working harder. Along with headaches, it can also result in neck and shoulder pain which can worsen a headache.
To help decrease this, ensure you have corrected vision problems, proper lighting, viewing distance, good seating posture, and reduce the number of hours spent staring at screens (e.g., leisure time surfing the internet or social media apps).
Noise. Noise is a commonly reported headache trigger. In fact, noise can be a headache trigger for people who don’t generally suffer from headaches. One study found that people who suffer from noise-triggered headaches had an increase in their temporal pulse amplitude, which refers to distention or widening of a superficial blood vessel in the face.
If noise is triggering headaches, you may consider avoiding the trigger if it’s easy to do so. Or, if you can, consider wearing earplugs or headphones. Desensitization to noise is a common treatment where you gradually expose yourself to louder and louder noises, to decrease the pain in your head when you subsequently hear them in normal life.
Poor sleep. Not getting the right quantity or quality of sleep can increase proteins in your body that trigger headaches. Sleep is vital to your good health and needs to be a priority. Create and maintain excellent sleep habits.
Caffeine withdrawal. If you stop or cut back on caffeine abruptly, you may experience “withdrawal” headaches. Caffeine constricts blood vessels in the brain. Without it, they widen, resulting in a headache-causing increase in blood flow. If you are trying to stop or cut back, do so gradually to prevent the vessel dilation.
Skipping meals. Your body needs a consistent energy source in the form of food as fuel. If you haven’t had anything to eat in a while, your blood sugar levels drop and then your body releases hormones that signal your brain that you’re hungry. These same hormones may increase your blood pressure and tighten blood vessels in your body, triggering a headache. You can usually relieve a hunger headache by eating. (It can take 15 to 30 minutes for your body to adjust and re-build its blood sugar stores.)
Posture. Headaches can be caused by neck tension. Suboccipital muscles are located at the base of the skull and can become tense from eye strain, new glasses, poor posture and teeth grinding. Being aware — along with ensuring your seating arrangement (height, lighting and structure) is a good one for correct posture and eye contact is key.
If you are frequently experiencing headaches, talk with your healthcare provider on preventative therapies to keep them at bay.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
