What are the causes of head pain?: Dr. Nina Radcliff

If noise is triggering headaches, you may consider avoiding the trigger if it’s easy to do so. Or, if you can, consider wearing earplugs or headphones. Desensitization to noise is a common treatment where you gradually expose yourself to louder and louder noises, to decrease the pain in your head when you subsequently hear them in normal life.

Poor sleep. Not getting the right quantity or quality of sleep can increase proteins in your body that trigger headaches. Sleep is vital to your good health and needs to be a priority. Create and maintain excellent sleep habits.

Caffeine withdrawal. If you stop or cut back on caffeine abruptly, you may experience “withdrawal” headaches. Caffeine constricts blood vessels in the brain. Without it, they widen, resulting in a headache-causing increase in blood flow. If you are trying to stop or cut back, do so gradually to prevent the vessel dilation.