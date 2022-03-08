Welcome spring by enjoying the sights of planets and the space station: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

To say that the current state of international relations is deeply troubling would be an understatement. Should we look at the stars and planets or listen to spring’s rising chorus of birdsong at a time when war seems to be looming over the world?

The answer, of course, is yes. The wonders of nature are uplifting. They are powerfully restorative to the human spirit. To me, at the deepest level, astronomy is an exercise in beauty. And by astronomy here, I mean actually going out to observe and contemplate the heavens.

So let us discuss what the coming of spring has to bring us in the skies — including spring itself, which is most fundamentally a phenomenon caused by an arrangement of the sun and Earth.

TO SEE SPRING COME. The start of spring occurs at “spring equinox.” This equinox in 2022 takes place at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday, March 20. The remarkable thing you can actually see (weather permitting) on that date and on just one other date in the year (the date of fall equinox) is the sun rising due east and setting due west. That’s right: Before spring equinox, the sun rises somewhat south of due east and sets somewhat south of due west. After spring equinox, the sunrise and sunset directions get farther and farther north of due east and west, respectively, until the summer solstice.

SET YOUR CLOCKS FORWARD THIS SUNDAY. While the seasons are a completely natural phenomenon, changing our clocks to Daylight Saving Time is completely artificial. There are many people, scholars included, who argue that using Daylight Saving Time is actually a very harmful practice. But for now, we still have it in New Jersey (and most states), and this year it begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13.

MORE PLANET SHOW AT DAWN. Fortunately for planet-watchers this spring, daylight saving time not only makes sunsets come later but also sunrises. Of course, the natural lengthening of days as we progress through spring will start working sunrises earlier again. But next week and for following ones, this makes it easier for us to get up and see the planet show at dawn. No bright planet is currently visible in the evening. Jupiter and Mercury are too close to the sun in the sky to observe these next few weeks. But the brightest planet, Venus, and two others — Saturn and Mars — make for a fine sight in morning twilight.

Saturn is still quite low. For the next week, you’ll have to look down near the east-southeast horizon to catch its point of light in pretty bright morning twilight a mere 40 or 50 minutes before sunrise. By the following week (the first of spring), Saturn can be caught, though still low, as much as an hour or so before the sun.

Still rather far to the upper right of Saturn is blazingly bright Venus and, not far to the lower right of Venus, the currently rather dim Mars. Venus and Mars are closest together around March 16, when they are only about 4° apart (less than half a fist at arm’s length from each other). If you have a telescope, be sure to check Venus out around March 20, the day it reaches “greatest elongation” (greatest angular separation) from the sun. Around that day, Venus’s’dazzling disk will appear exactly half-lit in a telescope.

FINE SPACE STATION PASSES AT DAWN AND DUSK. The ISS — International Space Station — is not a natural object but is a noble giant vessel. Here are facts about some of its best upcoming passes as seen from South Jersey.

At around 5:06 a.m. Thursday, the station’s bright point of light glides close past Venus and Mars. At 9:09 p.m. March 16, a quite bright ISS will vanish into Earth’s shadow near the V-shaped face of Taurus the Bull. At 9:09 p.m. March 17, an extremely bright ISS will go right through the Belt of Orion then, grown even brighter, pass close to the bright Gemini star Pollux. For more details, you can check www.heavens-above.com.