Wearable medical devices are a helpful way to track health: Dr. Nina Radcliff

A rising trend in healthcare is wearable health technology, which includes wearable smart devices designed to be worn close to the skin, like watches, wristbands, activity trackers and smart apparel.

Other examples include medical monitoring devices used to track conditions such as diabetes, asthma and cardiovascular health.

All these wearable devices have been intentionally designed to collect and monitor data from daily activities over a quantified period.

Wearable health technologies have grown dramatically over the last decade, and healthcare is amidst a technological revolution with respect to wearable devices.

It’s estimated that about 30% of adults in the United States use wearable electronics to track an aspect of their health and well-being, including heart rate and blood pressure monitoring, daily step tracking, fitness reminders and sleep pattern analysis.

Overall, wearable devices have been shown to help make its user more proactive with regard to their well-being, while other wearable electronic devices enable doctors to monitor their patients remotely.

Here are some key understandings:

Wearable health and medical devices focus on real-time analysis. These smart devices contain actuators, sensors and software integrated typically into cloud technology.

Wearable medical devices can be divided into two categories: personal use and clinical use.

Personal use wearable health devices are used by an individual to track their own health data, such as monitoring their heart rate during a workout. People tend to use these devices to improve fitness or lifestyle habits.

Clinical use wearable medical devices, such as blood sugar readers, are used by healthcare providers to monitor and better understand a patient’s health status while also providing information for treatment regimens.

Good eating habits are foundational to countering many of the negative externalities of chronic diseases. Eating healthy isn’t always simple and having the right tools and resources can help to achieve nutrition goals more readily.

Research has shown that people using them have been motivated to improve their health through lifestyle changes. An example of such trackers are pedometers, which track the number of steps. Research has found that pedometers help increase physical activity and that fitness trackers allow users to not only track and quantify their physical activity, but also encourage wearers to lead a more active lifestyle.

Risks

While wearable medical devices can enhance a person’s understanding of their body and a doctor’s understanding of their patient’s health, they also pose some risks.

The combination of plastics and metals used to construct wearable medical devices that a person wears can cause skin irritation and even chemical burns.

Depending on the device, the accuracy of certain data can be called into question. Inaccurate health data can lead consumers to make inappropriate health decisions based on seemingly sound information. Many consumers use devices to track their health status by monitoring heart rate, blood pressure, electrocardiogram and more. However, some readings have been wrong.

Devices are evolving and can have errors. Even pedometers are known to miscount steps if the person walks too slow or has an imbalanced gait when walking.

Accurate or not, another risk to consider is who is regulating medical device data. While the FDA regulates medical devices, the responsibility of protecting the privacy of the data collected by these technologies lies with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC has the authority to protect consumers from corporate acts that are unfair or deceptive. While this sounds good in theory, in practice it has not always proven to be an effective measure of protection to consumers. For example, in 2021, 61 million health records from FitBit/Apple Watch users were leaked in a data breach. Data such as the user’s name, gender, age and geographic location were all exposed, leading many to call for increased data security for wearable devices.

Actions must continue to be undertaken to strengthen public safeguards on the use of digital health data because such information could be shared or sold to private companies without the knowledge of patients. This could result in sensitive patient data, such as medical condition, age or weight, being given to corporations for profit, all without patient consent.

There is little doubt that personal, wearable health devices are popular as people become more empowered with their self-care practices. These devices can be useful in improving daily activities as well as have possible applications in clinical settings for monitoring, diagnosing and treatment. Still, wearable medical devices have limitations and do carry risks.

While wearable devices are evolving, it’s important to do your homework before investing. Take note in understanding the limitations and risks in light of your benefits.