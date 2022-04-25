Ways to keep your eyes healthy: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Your eyes are one of the most sensitive organs in your body and need regular care to prevent any problems or abnormalities.

To maintain your eye health, and to keep your vision sharp, here are steps that should be part of your eye health routine.

Regular exams

One of the best ways to protect the long-term health of your eyes is to see your eye doctor regularly for either a routine or complete eye exam.

Routine eye exams help to identify if you’re suffering from any vision impairment while assessing how well you can see at different distances and if you’ll benefit from corrective eyewear (e.g., contact lenses or eyeglasses).

Comprehensive eye exams include a routine exam as well as evaluating the overall health of your eyes. It generally includes a review of your medical/family history — evaluating how the eyes work independently of one another, depth perception, movement of the eyes, shape of the eyeball, presence of internal eye disease and eye pressure.

When to make an appointment

Exam frequency depends on age, family/personal medical history, and whether you currently wear glasses and/or contacts, and other risk factors.

Babies: Newborns are generally checked at birth and should be rechecked at each visit the first year. Follow a pediatrician’s recommendations including a vision test at 6 months, 3 years, and then again before entering kindergarten/first grade.

Children: Because children are visual learners, it’s critical that they can see clearly to optimize learning. Eyes should be checked at least every 2 years and more (every 6 months to a year) if they wear eyeglasses. Always best to consult with the pediatrician on frequency. Keep an eye out for signs of eye strain or vision loss: frequent blinking/eye rubbing; winking one eye for better focus; headaches; tilting head to the side; double vision; a straying eye; or unusual inattention at school (cannot see what’s on the board or screen).

Adults: Problems in vision arise due to a variety of factors. Between the ages of 20 to 64 years, exam frequency depends if you wear corrective lenses, have diabetes, hypertension, a family history of eye disease, previous eye surgery or injury, or are taking medications that are known to cause vision loss or side-effects.

While recommendations vary, you should see your eye doctor every 1-3 years if you are otherwise healthy and don’t use corrective lenses. With age, the incidence of vision-related issues due to health conditions increases.

Seniors: Over 65, experts recommend seeing an eyecare doctor yearly. And, if you experience a change in vision, redness or eye draining, pain, double vision, floaters (tiny specks that appear to float before your eyes), circles around lights, or flashes of light, don’t wait for your routine scheduled exam. Visit your eye doctor as soon as possible!

Start a routine

Eye health actions that should be part of your daily routine:

Along with keeping clean hand hygiene, avoid rubbing or putting your hands to your eyes to help prevent infection and irritation.

Nutrition — eating a balanced diet rich in fruit and veggies, lean meats, nuts, legumes and healthy fats — is key to a healthy, long life, especially our eye’s health. Key nutrients include:

Vitamin A: green leafy veggies, egg yolks, dairy products, tomatoes.

Omega-3 fatty acids: fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, and tuna.

Lutein: egg yolks, sweet corn, red grapes, spinach, pistachios.

Vitamin C: citrus fruits, bell peppers, kale, broccoli.

Vitamin E: almonds, sunflower seeds, vegetable oils.

Zinc: oysters, pumpkin seeds, peanuts.

Other tips include:

Wear eye protection in the sun, wind and even cold. Make sure sunglasses are 100% UV protection. Always protect your eyes when playing sports, dealing with hazardous or airborne materials, chemicals (e.g., pesticides, paint) or foreign objects/debris that can cause cuts or scrapes to the cornea. Stay safe with the right protective safety glasses or goggles.

Stay hydrated. Sufficient fluid intake is essential to your body’s overall wellbeing, including your eyes. If you’re hydrated, you help prevent your eyes from getting dry and irritated.

Keep proper computer monitor distance positioned about an arm’s length away from the eyes and 20 degrees below eye level. This keeps your eyes from getting strained. And ensure you have sufficient but diffused lighting rooms.

Quit smoking (or never start). Smoking makes you more susceptible to macular degeneration and other eye conditions, including damage to the optic nerves (which can cause blindness) that can have adverse effects on your vision overtime.

Get sufficient sleep. Like the rest of your body, your eyes need to recharge, and this happens while you sleep.

Get your corrective lens prescription checked routinely. It’s important to use the proper prescription glasses/contact lenses to help avoid falls or other risks.

Preventive measures should be taken from a young age throughout life to maintain your beautiful, healthy peepers!

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.