Uncertainty can cause havoc with your physical, mental and emotional health —and your overall well-being — as you work through the times.

Centered on worries about the future, uncertainty is often described as an uneasy feeling from gnawing concerns about all the bad things your brain wants to think about that could possibly happen because of recent events or situations.

Uncertainty can leave you with feelings of being powerless or less capable, pressured, stressed and anxious about events and situations in the days ahead. It can drain you emotionally and trap you in a spiral of endless what-ifs and worst-case scenarios, or catastrophizing about what tomorrow may bring.

The good news is that today, from decades of studying human brains and human behavior, researchers and healthcare professionals know quite a bit about how to take the experience of threat from something overwhelming to something manageable.

First, it’s important to understand some nuggets about your brain’s processing of “uncertainty”:

When things become less predictable — and therefore less controllable — you experience a strong state of threat.

Threat leads to a fight/freeze/flight response. Notable neuroscientist, author and speaker on this subject, Lisa Feldman Barrett, underscores, “Uncertainty is incredibly biologically expensive for a human nervous system … making lots of withdrawals from the body, mind, and emotional budget.” Unreplenished, it can make you feel distressed or something is wrong or off.

Metabolically speaking, the brain prefers certainty. When experiencing uncertainty, your brain goes into overdrive. It’s predicting and constructing, drawing on your deep backlog of experience and memories for what it believes to be your reality.

In uncertainty, your brain can exaggerate the scope of the problems you are facing.

Researchers highlight, to the human mind, uncertainty essentially equals danger. If your brain doesn’t know what’s around the corner, it can’t keep you out of harm’s way. It guesses at the worst, over-personalizing threats and even jumps to conclusions. Your brain will do almost anything for the sake of certainty. You’re hardwired to overestimate threats and underestimate your ability to handle them, all in the name of survival.

While everyone experiences differing levels of uncertainty from time to time, being able to recognize uncertainty can give you a jump on managing it. Left unchecked, uncertainty can adversely affect your body, thoughts, feelings and behavior, contributing to many health problems, such as sleep deprivation, eating problems, depression, inflammation, high blood pressure and heart disease.

Tips to manage uncertainty

We all get surprised with a problem, a situation, questions and/or circumstances that cause uncertainty. It can be something you didn’t expect which is difficult to deal with or times when life throws you a curveball. Recall that in baseball, a curveball is difficult to hit because it doesn’t move in a straight line.

The good news is that uncertainty is a recognizable stage in the process of moving from the familiar through the unknown to the next place you’re supposed to be. Remember the following:

Don’t believe everything you think. In uncertain times, it’s particularly important not to believe worst-case scenario thoughts your brain may be voicing.

Reflect on times you’ve navigated change. Recount your resiliency and flexibility when you have been impacted with change.

Keep a focus on what is stable, reliable and what you can control. And with change, identify the aspects you can control and use them as a framework to build the rest of your life around.

Embrace the idea of many possibilities. Change can bring options and opportunities for what desires you hold.

Practice being in the moment. Be mindful and work on managing what you can control.

Enjoy healthy comfort. When feeling uncertain, your brain tries to rescue you by activating your dopamine systems. Be aware that this dopamine rush encourages you to seek rewards, which can make some temptations more tempting.

Live in the present of certain moments. Instead of imagining a scary and unknown future, bring your attention to your breath, your present moment. Focus on the flow of air entering and exiting your body.

Seek trusted friends/counsel. Don’t get trapped in negative narratives. Surround yourself with those who care about and support you, especially during times of change and uncertainty.

Ensure self-care (body, mind and soul) is a priority! Eat healthy, nourishing foods, get quality sleep and stay physically active while taking steps to actively manage stress (e.g., walks, baking, meditation, longer showers, music, etc.).

You may find yourself straying to worst-case scenarios. Make every effort to put stops in place from entertaining those thoughts, so they don’t become too intrusive or interfere with daily life and moving forward. Acknowledge your feelings, but don’t worry yourself sick over an imagined outcome. And don’t let fear control your life.