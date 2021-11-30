Watch for moon-Venus, meteors and ... Leonard: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

The first two weeks of Dec. bring the crescent moon and Venus in a spectacular pairing; a contracting line of three bright planets; a very late-night look at a strong meteor shower; and a new fascinating comet that might just possibly flare up to remarkable brightness at dusk for a few days.
Spectacular pairingIt’s a shame Venus is exiting the evening sky soon and becoming visible only for early-risers before dawn for most of 2022. Fortunately, however, next week’s final evening pairing of the year of the moon and Venus will probably be the most spectacular of them all.
Actually, if this Sunday (Dec. 5) is clear and you can go to a site with an unblocked view down to near the southwest horizon around 5 to 5:30 p.m., you can get a sight to prepare you for the close pairing due the next day. In the Sunday night event, the moon will be far to the lower right of the radiant Venus but as a very thin lunar crescent and so beautiful in its own right. And you can try to imagine what the moon will look like when it is slightly thicker the next night when it is hanging ever so close to Venus, just below the lustrous planet.
Whatever you do, don’t miss next Monday’s (Dec. 6) “conjunction” (close pairing) of the two. About 5 to 6 p.m. may be best, but you can try looking for the pair even before sunset. You could also try to observe them from someplace where you can watch the pair as they sink all the way to the horizon, setting between 7 and 7:30 p.m.
The contracting lineWhat if this coming Sunday and Monday are both cloudy? Do bear in mind that the moon and Venus are so bright they can even shine through light or moderately thick clouds — or come out spectacularly now and then during a break between clouds. But even if Sunday and Monday are heavily overcast, there are still other nights of moon and planets — or even just the line of three bright planets that now graces the sky in the hour or two after every sunset.
Venus is by far the brightest planet in the line. But the planet at the opposite end, Jupiter, is impressively bright in its own right, especially as darkness falls and Venus is low or in the lingering twilight glow while Jupiter is high in the south-southwest.
What’s the third planet in the line? About midway between Venus and Jupiter shines much dimmer, but still respectably bright, Saturn. The line of planets is a fairly long one, about 34° (more than three widths of your fist at arm’s length) as December starts. But it contracts to about 31° by Dec. 14.
One last comment about these evening planets. Jupiter and Saturn look great in telescopes. But Venus is now getting closer and closer to Earth and even steadily-held binoculars may show you the shape of Venus this month: a crescent Venus that keeps getting skinnier but longer.
Geininid meteor showerUnfortunately, observations of the wonderful Geininid meteor shower will be troubled by bright moonlight for most of the shower’s peak night this year. That night is the one of Dec. 13-14. The good news is that we still might see a few of the brightest Geminids flying through the moonlight in the evening. After the moon sets around 3 a.m., dozens of these meteors per hour might be seen.
Comet LeonardRemarkable Comet Leonard is passing near the fine star cluster M3 on Thursday and Friday (Dec. 2-3), when an experienced amateur astronomer should be able to find them with optical aid high up around 6 a.m.
But the big question is whether an amazing forward scattering of sunlight by the comet’s dust could flare it to naked-eye visibility below Venus around mid-month. I’ll give an update on this situation in the Dec. 14 column.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.