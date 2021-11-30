Watch for moon-Venus, meteors and ... Leonard: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

The contracting lineWhat if this coming Sunday and Monday are both cloudy? Do bear in mind that the moon and Venus are so bright they can even shine through light or moderately thick clouds — or come out spectacularly now and then during a break between clouds. But even if Sunday and Monday are heavily overcast, there are still other nights of moon and planets — or even just the line of three bright planets that now graces the sky in the hour or two after every sunset.

Venus is by far the brightest planet in the line. But the planet at the opposite end, Jupiter, is impressively bright in its own right, especially as darkness falls and Venus is low or in the lingering twilight glow while Jupiter is high in the south-southwest.

What’s the third planet in the line? About midway between Venus and Jupiter shines much dimmer, but still respectably bright, Saturn. The line of planets is a fairly long one, about 34° (more than three widths of your fist at arm’s length) as December starts. But it contracts to about 31° by Dec. 14.

One last comment about these evening planets. Jupiter and Saturn look great in telescopes. But Venus is now getting closer and closer to Earth and even steadily-held binoculars may show you the shape of Venus this month: a crescent Venus that keeps getting skinnier but longer.