These next two weeks will feature lots of fantastic transitions in the heavens.

One is perhaps our last change ever from standard time to daylight saving time, and it’s spring ahead in the times of sunrise and sunset.

Another transition that occurs astronomically in the next two weeks is one of nature’s greatest: the transition from winter to spring at the spring equinox.

A third current transition is the moon waning from full to a slender lunar sliver, leaving the final stars of winter visible in a dark evening sky.

A fourth is the two brightest planets Venus and Jupiter pulling farther apart as the red planet Mars passes near an important star, Taurus.

A fifth transition is not happening in these next two weeks — in fact, not until next year — but since it is the most stunning and awesome transition that can ever happen in the sky I’ll end today’s column with my first heads-up to get you started preparing for it.

Spring ahead for the last time? We all should remember that in spring we spring ahead one hour on our clocks to make the transition from standard time to daylight saving time. This is scheduled to happen at 2:00 a.m. local time this coming Sunday, March 12. But it may never happen again in the U.S. if Congress passes a bill it is now considering that would keep this country on permanent daylight saving time. Actually, most experts find problems with daylight saving time and would prefer staying on standard time always.

Spring equinox arrives. The spring equinox, the start of spring in the northern hemisphere, occurs at 5:24 p.m. EDT on Monday, March 20. So that day features 12 hours of both night and day with the sun rising due east and setting due west.

The waning moon and darker evenings for stars. The moon is precisely full today, March 7, at 7:40 a.m. EST (after moon set). But the moon will still look very nearly full tonight and still will rise soon after sunset. This Friday, about an hour before sunrise, the less fat moon will be very near the bright star Spica. Next Tuesday, March 14, the moon will be down to half lit and rising in the middle of the night, the phase called last quarter. Each night, the later rising and skinnier moon will permit more hours of dark skies to see Taurus Orion, the brightest star Sirius and more at full splendor.

Superb evening planets. Brightest planet Venus and second-brightest planet Jupiter are prominent in the west for a few hours after sunset, Jupiter lower than Venus and the gap between them growing. Tonight, March 7, the separation will be a bit more than half a fist at arm’s length. By next Tuesday, March 14, Venus and Jupiter will be about twice the distance apart.

The much dimmer and dimming Mars shines with a steady ruddy light among the twinkling stars of Taurus the Bull. This Thursday, March 9, Mars will be at its closest, more than a thumb’s width away from the moderately bright star that marks the tip of Taurus’s upper horn.

Prepare for next year’s total solar eclipse. If you’re reading this newspaper fresh on the day it is published, today is March 7, 2023. Exactly 53 years ago this day, I stood with my brother in a tiny shore community on the Delmarva Peninsula and beheld for the first time in my life the most awesome of all sky events that can be predicted in advance. We were looking at —no, we were experiencing and completely overwhelmed by — a total eclipse of the sun.

Next month in this column, I’ll start preparing you for the next incredibly rare chance to see a total eclipse of the sun, the eclipse of April 8, 2024, visible in a band of land from Texas to Maine that comes as close as about an 8- to 10-hour drive from South Jersey.