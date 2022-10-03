Viral respiratory infections on the rise: Dr. Nina Radcliff

An outbreak of viral respiratory infections is sending children to emergency rooms throughout New Jersey and other states, causing an uptick in hospitalizations.

The leading causes are enterovirus, rhinovirus as well as cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), all of which usually produce cold-like symptoms and, in severe cases, they can cause respiratory distress.

While the vast majority of those infected, report mild illness that is improving quickly with treatment, The New Jersey State Department of Health has issued an advisory to pediatricians and hospitals warning of the higher enterovirus and rhinovirus activity in recent weeks.

Additionally, as we head into cold and flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned healthcare providers to prepare for a possible increase in cases of another respiratory infection called Enterovirus D68 (EV-D68).

While Influenza and RSV are commonly seen each year at this time, EV-68 has caused an increase in illnesses across the country, attracting much attention. This virus isn’t new, but it is much more prevalent this year. Here are key points you should know to help keep yourself and those you love healthy this season:

Respiratory viruses affect the upper respiratory tract (the nose, throat and airways) and are caused by any of several different viruses. Common respiratory tract infections are responsible for diseases such as rhinosinusitis or the “common cold,” otitis media (ear infections), sinusitis and laryngitis.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) causes infections of the lungs and respiratory tract for adults and children. (Most children have been infected with the virus by age 2.) An RSV infection can spread to the lower respiratory tract, causing pneumonia or bronchiolitis — inflammation of the small airway passages entering the lungs. Severe or life-threatening infection requiring a hospital stay may occur in infants or in anyone who has chronic heart or lung problems.

The U.S. is seeing an increase in respiratory infections which might be more specifically attributed to EV-D68, which, in rare cases, can lead to Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM). EV-D68, is a respiratory infection that’s one of more than 100 illnesses called non-polio enteroviruses. It usually causes a mild respiratory illness like a cold, but it can also cause a serious complication called AFM, which can lead to paralysis of arms and legs. Per the CDC, a rise in EV-D68 have tended to precede cases of AFM.

Signs/symptoms

These will differ depending on the specific virus. Typical viral signs and symptoms common include: a runny nose, scratchy throat, cough, congestion, sneezing, sore throat, fever, headache, muscle aches and fatigue. Diagnosis is based on symptoms.

Illness can also lead to complications. Forms of complications rely on the virus in question but can include: rhinosinusitis (common cold), sinusitis and laryngitis, pneumonia, coup, bronchiolitis, meningitis and encephalitis.

Importantly, EV-D68 can cause mild symptoms, severe symptoms or no symptoms at all. Generally, its symptoms mirror those of common colds, with cough, shortness of breath, wheezing and sometimes fever. It requires doctors to take extra steps to diagnose. And ongoing surveillance for EV-D68 is critical.

How they spread

Most of the germs that cause respiratory (breathing) diseases are contagious and easily spread by droplets that come from coughing, sneezing and body secretions. The viral respiratory infections spread when an infected person speaks, coughs or sneezes tiny droplets containing infectious agents into the air. Those nearby can inhale the droplets in the air or enter via the eyes. The viruses often spread by direct contact with a sick person or by indirect contact with hands, tissues or other objects soiled by discharges of the nose and throat. Enterovirus and adenovirus infections are often transmitted by hands or surfaces contaminated with infection.

Prevention

The best way to help prevent spread of respiratory germs is to avoid contact with droplets or secretions of saliva, mucus, and tears. There are measures you can take to help lower your risk:

Practicing good hand hygiene — wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds especially before eating or using the restroom.

Don’t touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Try to avoid close contact like kissing, hugging, and sharing cups or eating utensils with people who are sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm — not your hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, like surfaces, objects and doorknobs. This is especially important if someone is sick.

Stay current on vaccines.

Experts agree, many safety precautions people adopted during the pandemic can help lower your risk of getting a viral respiratory infection and EV-D68. Seek immediate medical attention if a child or anyone at risk of severe infection have difficulty breathing, a high fever or a blue color to the skin, particularly on the lips and in nail beds.