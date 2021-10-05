Venus pairing with moon and Scorpius the next couple of weeks: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A marvelous conjunctionDo remember that all of our Venus sights these next few weeks will require us to have an unobstructed view down to quite low in the southwest (well to the left of where the sun went down). For instance, if you are observing around 7:10 p.m. (about 40 minutes after sunset) this weekend, you will then find Venus only about 10° above the southwest horizon. That 10° is about the width of your fist as seen held at arm’s length. So be sure you observe from a place where the trees or buildings southwest of you extend up less than 10° from the true horizon.

This Friday (Oct. 8) is the day before the big Moon-Venus conjunction. But if skies are clear, you can spot the moon, a bit lower than Venus, a bit more than 10° to the right of the planet.

It’s Saturday (Oct. 9) we really hope will be clear. That day, be at your observing spot by sunset (around 6:30 p.m.) and you should already be able to spot the moon. Soon after (if not right at sunset), Venus will start peeking into view. You’ll find it a mere 2½° below (slightly lower right) of the moon. As the twilight sky begins to fade, the lunar crescent and Venus will burn brighter and brighter. Between 7 and 7:30, they’ll become very prominent, indeed. They actually don’t set until around 8:30.