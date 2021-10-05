Venus pairing with moon and Scorpius the next couple of weeks: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

The best celestial events of the next two weeks involve the brightest of all planets: Venus.
This week, a careful look will show Venus passing very near moderately bright stars in the head of Scorpius the Scorpion. Next week, Venus will move on, night by night, until it makes a rare close pass of bright Antares, the fire-colored star that marks the heart of Scorpius.
But these mostly subtle beautiful sights must take a back seat to one that will be not just easily but spectacularly visible to the unaided eye: blazing Venus posed very near a slim crescent moon Saturday this Saturday (Oct. 9).
Low and lovely2021 has been a year in which the brilliant planet Venus has been languishing low in the western sky after sunsets.
Fortunately, however, the period from late October through early December is when we will finally get the glorious “Evening Star” (a special title for Venus) a little higher. That will be just as Venus reaches its telescopically most interesting phases and kindles to its stunning maximum brilliance for naked-eye observers.
But even though we’re not to late October yet, and Venus is still frustratingly low at dusk, we still should seek the planet these next two weeks to see its “conjunctions” (close pairings in the sky) with the moon and several stars.
A marvelous conjunctionDo remember that all of our Venus sights these next few weeks will require us to have an unobstructed view down to quite low in the southwest (well to the left of where the sun went down). For instance, if you are observing around 7:10 p.m. (about 40 minutes after sunset) this weekend, you will then find Venus only about 10° above the southwest horizon. That 10° is about the width of your fist as seen held at arm’s length. So be sure you observe from a place where the trees or buildings southwest of you extend up less than 10° from the true horizon.
This Friday (Oct. 8) is the day before the big Moon-Venus conjunction. But if skies are clear, you can spot the moon, a bit lower than Venus, a bit more than 10° to the right of the planet.
It’s Saturday (Oct. 9) we really hope will be clear. That day, be at your observing spot by sunset (around 6:30 p.m.) and you should already be able to spot the moon. Soon after (if not right at sunset), Venus will start peeking into view. You’ll find it a mere 2½° below (slightly lower right) of the moon. As the twilight sky begins to fade, the lunar crescent and Venus will burn brighter and brighter. Between 7 and 7:30, they’ll become very prominent, indeed. They actually don’t set until around 8:30.
This Sunday (Oct. 10), a now thick lunar crescent will be far to the upper left of Venus. The moon will be half-lit next Tuesday (Oct. 12). The next day, look south around 8 p.m. to see moderately bright Saturn not too far to its upper left. Next Thursday(Oct. 14), the fattening moon will form a long, squat triangle with Saturn and a brighter planet, Jupiter. Next Friday (Oct. 15), look for Jupiter well to the upper right of the moon.
Delta’s appearanceYou’ll almost certainly need binoculars to glimpse even the fairly bright stars of the Scorpion’s head in the twilight this week.
On the night when the moon is closest to Venus, this Saturday (Oct. 9), Venus itself will be less than 1° below the star Delta Scorpii (also called Dschubba). Delta is a strange star that about 20 years ago roughly doubled in brightness and has lingered bright. In the same binoculars field-of-view as Venus and Delta will be several nice double stars of the Scorpion’s head.
The most memorable conjunction of Venus and a star this month will be its pairing with bright Antares. The two have their closest conjunction in eight years next Saturday (Oct. 16). That night, fire-hued Antares will appear about 1.4° below blazing yellow-white Venus.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at fcschaaf@gmail.com.
