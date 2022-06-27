Understanding the difference between forgetfulness and Alzheimer's: Dr. Nina Radcliff

As we age, it’s common to experience vague, foggy, forgetful or senior moments. It can be either a normal part of aging or the early signs of dementia.

But it’s important to understand that dementia describes a group of symptoms that occur when nerve cells in the brain die or no longer function normally. Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging.

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, and the Alzheimer’s Association has important messages for you and anyone who may be concerned about changes they’re experiencing or noticing in a loved one.

While early signs of Alzheimer’s can begin to appear in your late 40s to early 50s, it’s very important to look at what the events or actions are surrounding the forgetful moments

Tired? Busy? Stressed? Preoccupied? Trauma? Lack of me time? If you answered yes to any of these, then it’s most likely not a symptom of Alzheimer’s but aging forgetfulness.

Signs of dementia

These signs are quite different from normal age-related forgetfulness:

Forgetting important information: Not merely forgetting where the keys are but rather forgetting important information such as the names of familiar friends/loved ones or appointments.

Difficulty with simple tasks: Hard time remembering to pay bills, picking-up someone or normal hygiene care (brushing teeth, bathing).

Difficulty in familiar settings: Forgetting how to get home or to the supermarket, or cannot remember which room is the bedroom.

Difficulty in new settings: Becoming disorientated in new environments/situations, (i.e. the new information is difficult to process/remember), or there’s difficulty recalling it. Disorientation can be both place and/or time.

Frequently forgetting words/names: Cannot remember simple words, slurring of words or forgetting important information like a loved one’s name/birthday. Another early sign is forgetting words in general conversation or struggling to name an object, and covering for it, perhaps saying “… it’s the … oh, you know what I mean.”

Poor judgment: If forgetfulness has reached the level where the individual is making forgetful judgments that place health or safety at risk, such as leaving the oven on at home or being in minor car accidents such as sideswiping a parked car.

Difficulty making decisions: Difficult time making simple decisions like what to eat or where to go or becoming frustrated over simple issues (or asking the same questions over and over again).

Personality shifts: Suddenly becoming aggressive, paranoid or impulsive.

If you notice you or a loved one are displaying these signs, seek the help of a healthcare provider. They’ll assess memory history and any present risk factors (family history of dementia and/medications) and provide recommendations for care measures that will help alleviate the symptoms of memory loss, making life safer and more enjoyable.

Helping to prevent and delay Alzheimer’s

Brains change with age. Again, Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias are not an inevitable or even a normal part of aging. Healthy lifestyle decisions can help prevent or delay the development by 40%

Regular exercise helps prevent and even slow down the risk. In addition to improving blood flow to the brain, it increases chemicals that protect it.

Healthy eating and drinking choices are powerful! The DASH and Mediterranean eating plans provide the right balance of vitamins, nutrients, fiber and antioxidants to nourish the brain (the highest quality fuel). They avoid/minimize saturated fats, sugar and refined carbohydrates that are no good. Eat plenty of fruit and veggies, nuts, beans, whole grains and omega-3 fatty acids which are believed to reduce beta-amyloid plaques that contribute to Alzheimer’s.

While not completely understood, there’s a significant association between depression and Alzheimer’s.

Stay mentally and socially active. When you exercise your brain with stimulating activities such as reading, writing, learning something new, socializing, studying and playing games, research shows it helps to decrease beta-amyloid deposits, the destructive proteins that have become the hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.

Quality sleep. During sleep, your brain rests, rejuvenates and removes toxins associated with Alzheimer’s. Research underscores that when people (of all ages) don’t get the right quantity or quality of sleep, they increase their risk for developing Alzheimer’s dementia, even decades down the road.

Smoking and heavy alcohol consumption are linked to higher rates of Alzheimer’s. Traumatic brain injury can change the chemistry of the brain and is linked with Alzheimer’s.

Chronic stress or being too busy is toxic to your body and mind. Find ways to unplug.

Memory loss can be worrisome, but there are ways to determine the difference between normal forgetfulness and potential Alzheimer’s symptoms. And if you notice dementia symptoms, seek medical care immediately to produce a positive outcome.

Remember, a healthy lifestyle can make a difference in normal forgetfulness and Alzheimer’s disease prevention.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.