Life experiences shape your relationship with food.

Over time, your relationship with food can shift as you evolve in different stages of life. Sometimes this is for the better, while other times you may develop some unhealthy eating patterns from family, friends or social influences or perhaps from some of your own tendencies as a result of body image or trauma.

And food can take on all kinds of meanings — from celebration, obligation to punishment and appeasement to healthy options being a high priority to low reality. And depending on the demands of the day, you may end up overeating, undereating or eating unwisely.

Eating a regular balanced diet over long periods of time is essential for good health. At the heart of healthy eating, is having a “good relationship” with food as well as understanding bad relationships with food and eating disorders. These understandings provide clarity and discernment in managing your health and wellness, and not only for yourself but also for those you love.

On the rise throughout our nation, disordered eating and eating disorders are serious, unhealthy conditions related to persistent eating behaviors that negatively impact your physical health, your emotions, your social connections and your ability to function in important areas of life.

Common eating disorders include:

Anorexia nervosa: When people avoid food, severely restrict food or eat very small quantities of only certain foods. Even when dangerously underweight, they perceive themselves as overweight. It can be fatal and has the highest death rate compared to other mental disorders

Binge eating disorder: When people have recurrent and frequent episodes of eating unusually large amounts of food and feeling a lack of control over these episodes

Bulimia nervosa: Binge-eating that is followed by purging via self-induced vomiting, laxatives, diuretics or other medications, fasting, or excessive exercise. Those suffering from this condition are often normal body weight — thus, their appearance can be deceptive

Disordered eating

This lies on a spectrum between optimized nutrition and clinical eating disorders, as described above. Our culture has normalized scenarios when it comes to weight. For example, your friend says they stopped eating carbs or your cousin uses an app to log everything they’re eating. What’s difficult is when habits, especially those that the fitness culture has labeled “healthy,” may be signs of disordered eating.

When we talk about eating disorders, we have very extreme images of what this means (eg., anorexia, bulimia). The language of disordered eating may help more people understand when their eating habits cause harm. It is a much more accessible and approachable term and invites people into the conversation about their relationship with foodin a way that is less stigmatizing.

Symptoms of disordered eating include:

Chronic weight fluctuations

Rigid rituals and routines surrounding food and exercise (avoiding entire food groups, micronutrients like carbs)

Feelings of guilt and shame associated with eating

Preoccupation with food, weight and body image

Feeling of loss of control around food

Cutting food into small pieces, slowing down the pace of eating, or otherwise attempting to trick yourself into feeling fuller from less food

Intentionally skipping meals or restricting food intake, including before or after you’ve consumed a large meal, food you consider unhealthy, or alcohol

Opting to only eat foods you consider “clean” or healthy

Participating in fad diets to lose weight

Tracking food or calories to the point of preoccupation

Why is understanding disordered eating important?

It has effects on our mental and physical health: bone loss, gastrointestinal disturbances, electrolyte and fluid imbalances, low heart rate and blood pressure, and increased anxiety, depression, social isolation and risk of obesity.

Enjoying all foods in moderation

We need to be mindful about our eating, not only what we’re eating but our behaviors and emotions surrounding our eating (pushing away ill social messaging). Experts agree that when you have a healthy relationship with food, you’ll notice a lot less stress, fear, guilt or worry around eating with more food freedom.

Conversely, a bad relationship with food usually involves restricting or overeating foods, regular dieting, and feeling shame or guilt when eating certain foods. And, yes, having a good relationship with food takes time, knowledge and is something that needs attention throughout your life.

Knowledge, understanding and confronting an unhealthy food relationship and eating disorder is the first step to treatment. While in some cases the person suffering is the one who seeks help, often it lies upon family members or loved ones to help identify that there is a problem. If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, reach out and seek professional help.