I thought this week’s big story would be Jupiter and Saturn at their brightest and biggest of the year —together in a pair for the first time in 20 years and easy to see in the southeast each evening.
Or this Friday‘s 4-to- 5 a.m. close pairing of the crescent moon and brilliant Venus — with the bright star Aldebaran nearby.
But these other, wonderful sights must take a back seat to the story of comet NEOWISE, now entering our evening sky as the most prominently visible comet for Northern Hemisphere viewers in perhaps 23 years.
Unless the comet fades rapidly, all of us should soon be able to see it, sporting a fine tail, plainly with the naked eye in the northwest each night about 9.
An amazing comet
Our remarkable new comet was discovered March 27 by the automated Near-Earth-Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, a system whose acronym is NEOWISE.
I was still cautious about prospects for comet NEOWISE in this column two weeks ago. It turns out that unlike many comets, whose icy “nucleus” is less than a mile across and often breaks up and fades away when passing near the sun, NEOWISE’s nucleus is now thought to be more than 3 miles wide.
That’s far smaller than the icy centers of great comets like Halley and 1997’s bright, enduring Hale-Bopp. But NEOWISE came much closer to the sun than those comets, which helped its brightening.
NEOWISE reached its “perihelion”— closest point to the sun in space — on July 3, when it was closer to the sun than the innermost planet, Mercury.
Last week’s preview
Last week, the comet’s low position before sunrise, together with many cloudy and hazy dawns in New Jersey, made it hard to glimpse.
I got a view through less clouds and haze back on Saturday. To my naked eye, the glowing vertical tail of the comet would stick in and out from behind clouds. With binoculars, the comet was prominent, and in even a small telescope began to look like some of the spectacular photos of it taken from other parts of the world.
(Be sure to check skyandtelescope.org and the Comet NEOWISE Photo Gallery section of spaceweather.com for truly glorious shots of the comet).
Through the small telescope, I could beautifully see the comet’s very gold head and the reddish tinge to its first, brightest section of tail.
I could also see a rare feature called “the shadow of the nucleus,” a column of darkness splitting the tail. (By the way, blazing Venus was closest to the star Aldebaran — well to the right of the comet —that morning and the moon and bright Mars also formed a fine pairing).
A nightime thriller
Starting Tuesday night, the comet is a bit higher at dusk than at dawn. But the comet leaves dawn soon, and its height in evening twilight rapidly improves.
You should always look sooner after sunset than 9 p.m., but 9 p.m. is a good all-around time for viewing NEOWISE each night. Tuesday night, it will only be 6° — a bit more than half your fist’s width at arm’s length — above the northwest horizon, so you’d need a nearly unobstructed view to see it at 9 p.m.
But on July 24, the comet will shine about 24° above the horizon (more than a quarter of the the way up the sky) at 9 p.m.
Each night, NEOWISE will be located well below the Big Dipper.
The Big Dipper’s handle points to the brightest star in the west sky, Arcturus, so you can also locate the comet far to the lower right of Arcturus.
But how bright will the comet itself be? The comet’s fuzzy head might rival the brighter stars of the Big Dipper this week but will fade past the brightness of the Big Dipper’s faintest star next week.
Meanwhile, the tails of the comet, seen beautifully near face-on, just might grow to as long as the Big Dipper, and stretch tens of millions of miles in space
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at: fschaaf@aol.com.
