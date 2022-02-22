Tour the stars at dusk, the moon and planets at dawn: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

The first installment of this column appeared in The Press on March 3, 1976. We can celebrate this anniversary in today’s column by discussing the wonderful sights visible these next two weeks.

One set of sights is the glorious group of constellations accompanying Orion the Hunter now in our evening sky. The sights are the amazing compact lines of the slim crescent moon with first Venus and Mars and then with Saturn and Mercury — though only visible in the hour or so before sunrise.

Evening views: Earlier this winter I wrote about the lovely Pleiades star cluster — still visible now for the most of evening like a tiny dipper of sparkling stars in the west. Not far left of the Pleiades, Taurus the Bull’s light orange eye is the quite bright star Aldebaran that forms a V with the less-bright stars of the Hyades cluster. More recently in this column, I’ve focused on Orion with his belt (short perfect row of similarly bright stars) and his even more brilliant stars, blue-white Rigel and orange-gold Betelgeuse. I’ve also talked about nighttime’s by-far-brightest star: blue-white Sirius, which flames in Orion’s larger hound, Canis Major the Big Dog.

Today, I want to add to our tale of this brightest constellation group of the year. Well upper left of Sirius in the south these evenings of late winter, we find the lesser dog’s (Canis Minor’s) bright star Procyon. Well above Procyon are, respectively, the brightest (and similarly bright) stars in Gemini the Twins, Pollux and Castor. The last brilliant star in the huge group centered around Orion is yellow Capella, which shines these evenings nearly overhead in the constellation Auriga the Charioteer.

To be seen in their entirety and full splendor, even these bright constellations require a sky without bright moonlight or city lights. The moon is completely missing from the evening sky this week and most of next week. On the other hand, city light pollution has worsened so greatly in the 46 years I’ve written this column that you now really should get many, many miles out of town at least once every month or season to see that month or season’s stars in their maximum glory.

Dawn views: In the 46 years of this column, there have been innumerable dramatic pairings, groupings and lineups of planets. There were even two times — once in 1982, once in 1984 — that all the planets were visible at once. And back then, Pluto was considered one of the major planets. In my 1987 book “The Starry Room” (still available in a revised edition from Dover Publications), I have a chapter called “All the Worlds in My Window,” which describes the all-planets observation I made from my kitchen window on January 26, 1984. The sight of all-the-major-planets-plus-Pluto-at-once will not be visible again for centuries.

But the special sights of gathered moon and four planets viewable this weekend will be admirable — and just the first of several monthly dawn groupings that will keep getting even better as spring progresses.

This Saturday (Feb. 26), a little before 6 a.m., low in the southeast, the crescent moon will form a triangle with blazingly bright Venus and the greatly dimmer Mars, both pretty far to the left of the moon. Much more striking will be the sight at dawn Sunday (Feb. 27). That’s when Venus, Mars and the moon form a short, slightly bent but almost vertical line with Mars only about 5° (half the width of your fist at arm’s length) below Venus, and the moon much closer below Mars.

At only about 6:05 a.m. next Monday (Feb. 28), point binoculars to the east-southeast horizon and you’ll see the lunar crescent, then about 5° left of it Mercury and, finally, even closer to Mercury’s left, the fainter Saturn.

Last but not least, around 6:05 a.m. on March 2, Mercury will be a bit lower, Saturn a bit higher, and the two a marvelous minimum of less than 1° apart.