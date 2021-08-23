Too much sitting is hazardous to your health: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Pedometers and movement apps or gadgets can provide a sense of accomplishment and motivate you to do more

Utilize ankle weights, resistance bands, or dumbbells (or even use water bottles) and move. Throw in some quick upper body exercises while you’re on the phone.

If you must be sitting during the day, you can break-up the time every 30 minutes and stand for five to eight minutes or move around for two minutes. The impact of movement — even light movement — can be profound in making a difference.

Getting-up from sitting and moving around is key for regulating proteins, genes and other systems that lower susceptibility to disease.

