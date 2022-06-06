Tips to help you break through those afternoon slumps: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Do you ever find yourself wondering why you feel so-o-o-o tired in the afternoon?

A drop in energy and focus, or an “afternoon slump,” is real. The good news is there are reasons why you may be feeling that way and actions you can take to break through afternoon slumps so you can perform at your peak.

Tiredness and decreased energy or motivation are the top symptoms. You may also experience:

Mood swings — going from feeling happy and upbeat to irritable, angry, or snarky

Craving or reaching for junk foods (high in sugar, fat, salt)

Stress can kick in and cause the release of cortisol, a hormone that can contribute to an afternoon slump

Headaches and migraines can be triggered, as well as affiliated muscle tension

Stomach aches, indigestion, diarrhea or constipation can strike. Our gut is intimately connected with the rest of our body, in particular, the brain. If you’re experiencing low energy or resulting stress, don’t be surprised if you have a “gut response.”

Difficulty focusing: Your brain refuses to cooperate with you, and you may even wrestle with procrastinating

The causes: Your body’s cortisol levels fluctuate naturally during the day. In the morning, people generally experience a cortisol “awakening response.” Levels are generally higher when you wake up, giving you the jolt needed to rise and shine. It then gradually decreases during the day. This decrease can correspond with your afternoon slump.

Additionally, an afternoon slump may be the result of sleep deprivation, poor eating habits, dehydration, being stressed out, not being physically active or an underlying medical condition (e.g., pre-diabetes, insulin resistance or reactive hypoglycemia).

Finding solutions for the mid-afternoon slump often starts with taking stock of personal health factors and habits that may contribute to your drop in energy.

Adults need eight quality hours of non-interrupted sleep. However, too many people just don’t get enough restorative sleep. And sleep quality is different from sleep quantity.

Quantity measures how much sleep you get each night, while sleep quality measures how well you sleep. Measuring sleep quantity can be simple to determine if you’re getting the recommended sleep hours for your age group. Measuring sleep quality can be more difficult and is generally defined by these characteristics when you:

Fall asleep soon after getting into bed — within 30 minutes or less

Typically sleep straight through the night — waking-up only once per night and falling back asleep within 20 minutes if you do wake up!

Get the right quantity of sleep

Feel rested, restored and energized awakening in the morning.

Sleep needs to be a priority. Along with good sleep hygiene routines, going to bed and waking up at the same time (including weekends) can help keep your sleep hygiene in order.

Eat a healthy lunch and snack. Your body makes energy from the food you eat — opt for minimally processed or fresh foods that have a balanced amount of protein, healthy fats and carbs. Good snack choices include fruit, veggies, peanut butter, a hard-boiled egg, hummus, cheese, a handful of nuts or other nutritious items. Energy-boosting breakfasts with some protein and whole grains also are important, every single day.

Reduce sugar intake. Eating sugar can offer a short-term energy boost, but it eventually fades and leaves you with even less energy than you had. It’s like being on a roller coaster with ups and downs

Hydrate with water. A significant cause of the afternoon slump is dehydration. Keep hydrated by keeping a water bottle nearby and regularly drinking from it throughout the day.

Manage stress. Midday, cortisol naturally tapers down, causing a slight dip in energy. However, when you’re experiencing chronic stress, elevated cortisol levels drop rapidly, causing the body to swing from releasing high amounts of glucose to low amounts, which can lead to that slump! From diet to healthy sleep, exercise and sunshine, all the other points listed here can help you manage stress and the effects of an afternoon slump.

Tune in. Listening to music or meditation can help you achieve mental clarity and re-energize when feeling tired or stressed.

Move it. Exercising may take energy, but it boosts it as well. Getting your heart pumping and blood coursing through those vessels can help you beat that afternoon slump. Take 5 to 10 minutes to take a walk, do some pushups or a flight of stairs.

Seek sunshine. The sun’s rays are rejuvenating and help perk up your circadian rhythm. It’s the best source of vitamin D, which plays a role in regulating mood and decreasing depressive feelings.

For most, making simple adjustments can help beat afternoon slumps, but if you’re struggling, contact your healthcare provider who can help and tailor solutions that meet your body’s particular needs.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.