Tips to get and stay motivated to exercise: Dr. Nina Radcliff

The motivation to regularly exercise differs for each person. And the inspiration can change with different seasons of your life.

Many people begin their fitness efforts highly motivated, but over time, they may lose motivation. Here are some helpful science-based tips along with insights from trainers and people who have faced motivation challenges and overcame them.

Review these and utilize the ones that work best for you to accomplish your exercise routines and keep you motivated to achieve your fitness goals. And again, everyone’s internal motivation differs and shifts.

First things first

It takes courage, strength, determination, and simply overcoming your own mind at times to be successful in exercising regularly. Feeling tired is a trick your brain loves to play. But most times, that feeling of exhaustion will leave once you start moving around with a purpose. Here are four key facts to help:

Accountability — Connecting with a trusted friend, buddy or family member about your goals can help you follow through.

Exercise tunes — Several studies report that more than half of gym-goers consider music to be vital to their regular exercise efforts. Most report that their favorite tunes get them in the right frame of mind to exercise.

Understanding — Know what gains you’re making in improving your health and overall well-being. Regular exercise is vital in boosting your energy; getting good quality and quantity of sleep; optimizing a chronic condition; reducing stress; improving your heart health and endurance; and aiding in weight management. Additionally, it has been shown to help insulin more effectively lower your blood sugar levels, as well as reduce pain and improve cognition in people with dementia.

Remembering — Your fitness isn’t a result of what you do on one day; it is the culmination of days. While you’ll have seasons in life and situations that challenge your commitment, be understanding and compassionate to yourself and get back to your goals of regular exercise in a timely manner.

Strategies and tools

Exercise attire. While it might seem silly that a piece of clothing or sneakers can support your motivation, the facts are … they do! So, whatever gear makes you feel like getting up and getting the exercise done, wear that. A recent study found that 9 out of 10 people believe performance-based wear also helps them push themselves more.

Make a note of it. Take note of positive changes that have occurred from exercising regularly. It reinforces your actions and mindset that you’re on the right track — which, in turn, serves as an internal driver to motivate you forward. Journal how you “feel” after your exercise time. Take time to write-in/schedule your physical activity on your calendar. Remember that physical chores that you do regularly, count, too.

Enjoyment. You’re more likely to stick with a fitness program if you’re having fun. Engage in sports/activities you enjoy and vary your routine to keep it interesting. If you’re not enjoying your workouts, try something different. Make it social and take a class. Or go it alone with online videos or an app.

Habit stacking. Some experts recommend using the “habit stacking” approach. Your brain builds a strong network of neurons to support your current behaviors. The more you do something, the stronger and more efficient the connection becomes. For example, your brain is probably very efficient at remembering to bathe or shower, brew your morning coffee, brushing your teeth, open the blinds when the sun rises, along with other daily habits. You can take advantage of these strong connections to build new habits. Experts explain that one of the best ways to build a new habit is to identify a current habit you already do each day and then stack your new behavior on top. This is called habit stacking. And rather than pairing your new habit with a particular time and location, you pair it with a current habit. Again, the reason habit stacking works so well is that your current habits are already built into your brain. For example, “After morning coffee, I will take a walk or work out on the treadmill.”

Flexibility. If you’re too busy to work out or simply don’t feel up to it, take a day or two off. Be understanding if you need a break. The important thing is to get back on track as soon as you can.

If you are just starting an exercise routine, your doctor might recommend certain precautions. Depending on your condition, they might have advice on which exercises are safe and any precautions you might need to take while exercising.

Set your goals, make it fun and reward yourself on occasion. Conquer your lack of motivation and build your daily exercise habit using these tips!