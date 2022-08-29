Tips to easing that back-to-school transition: Dr. Nina Radcliff

For students, parents and families, this time of the year ranks as one of the highest when it comes to emotions, added stress and anxious feelings.

Taking action now will help the entire family reduce back-to-school angst and concerns. Here are some helpful tips from experts that bear repeating:

Tips for a healthy transition

Everyone handles change best if it’s expected and occurs in the context of a familiar routine. It’s important to discuss and establish important routines (like bedtimes and dinner routines).

Communication: Family meetings are great times where everyone can share thoughts, excitement and concerns on their back-to-school transition. Feeling a variety of emotions and needing adjustment periods are normal for both parents and kids. Keep a watchful eye out for signs of any larger issue. Experts underscore to take concerns your child shares about going back-to-school seriously — and acknowledge them. You can provide perspective and reasonable expectations or even create a strategy on how to deal with their concerns.

Family school calendar: Everyone benefits from knowing what to expect. Utilizing a dedicated calendar to mark/discuss back-to-school and related activities along with other pleasurable events (family nights, upcoming days off, extracurricular activities and breaks like Thanksgiving and other holidays) is helpful. Place the calendar so it’s in sight by everyone, remains “relevant” and activities are tracked.

Discuss expectations: Experts note that while it’s important for parents to provide academic support and encourage educational interest, setting unrealistic learning goals — getting a perfect test score or all A’s — can backfire as students mistakenly can believe they should master course content versus the understanding that learning new material takes time and effort and focus on all aspects of the benefits of school.

Encourage interests: If your child expresses an interest in certain subjects or hobbies, it’s good to encourage them to explore the topics more (like extracurricular activities).

Discuss bullying: Bullying/cyberbullying may come as physical, verbal or social attacks or making threats, and includes spreading rumors, humiliation or excluding someone from a group on purpose. Discuss bullying with your child, inquiring if they’ve ever felt bullied, seen someone being bullied, or engaged in bullying. Review the school’s anti-bullying program (should be available on their website). It will help you know too the resources available if bullying is identified.

Breakfast, every day: Performance will be better in the classroom. A healthy breakfast assures better concentration, problem-solving skills, endurance, hand-eye coordination and increased strength for tasks!

Nutritious lunches: Include more fruits and veggies as well as proteins. Keep your student involved in the selection process (grocery visits and in the kitchen).

Physical activities: Regular physical activity helps to: Improve fine motor skills and cardiorespiratory fitness; build strong bones and muscles; control weight; develop better social skills and confidence; reduce symptoms of anxious feelings; and improves mood and sleep quality.

Sleep is vital. Quality sleep improves alertness, aids in good decision making, improves judgement, spurs creativity and helps to reduce risks in making dangerous mistakes. It plays a critical role in procedural memory — improving motor and visual learning while also strengthening the emotional components in memories while fending off stress, anxiety and depressed mood. Recommended sleep hours: 3-5 y/o need 10-13 hours; 6-12 y/o need 9-12 hours; and teens need 8-10 hours. College students need more than eight hours of sleep. Not getting enough sleep can have a serious impact on health and learning. Help your student cultivate healthy sleep hygiene.

Stress management: Studies show that from pre-K through college, stress is a real issue. While some stress is normal and healthy, students today can encounter many stressful life events at any age. Stress shows itself in even the youngest children by complaints about stomach aches, being nervous, trouble sleeping, anger flares and infections. Chronic stress left unchecked, over time, will take a toll. It’s important that your student understands how to identify and manage their stress.

Mental and emotional health: Sorting out the causes of sadness, stress and anxiety helps your child manage their emotional health. Experiencing stress or some anxiety when going back to school is a normal response. Too, some increased moodiness, distractibility, parent/child conflict, self-consciousness and change in sleep cycle are all typical responses to growing-up and managing the transition back-to-school. However, if you notice that your child is having more intense or long-lasting mood swings; are severely distracted and cannot complete schoolwork; becomes aggressive; are isolating themselves from others, or are staying-up all night to complete schoolwork, this may be a sign that it is time to seek additional support from a school counselor or your family physician.

Feeling a variety of emotions and needing adjustment periods are normal for parents and students. Your work in planning and communicating about back-to-school will provide a solid foundation for a great transition and new school year.