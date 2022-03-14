Tips on frozen food safety and quality: Dr. Nina Radciff

While most people agree that one of the awesome benefits of frozen food is convenience, the list goes on with many more great benefits including it:

Preserves flavor, freshness and nutritional benefit

Offers variety and value — no matter the season

Reduces food waste since you can thaw and cook servings that match your personal or family needs

Has an established reputation for leading food safety practices

And while fresh is sometimes best, frozen can often be a close second, and in some cases the superior alternative depending on the food item and your situation. And the good news: When managed properly, it’s good for you! Frozen food does not necessarily require preservatives. It’s just being frozen in time until you are ready.

Freezing is a dominant food preservation method, changing the state of the water contained in the food, into ice. The quality and safety of the frozen food is largely dependent on the freezing process, storage temperature, length of freezer storage time and thawing procedure.

Flash freezing. If you’re freezing your own food, something to think about is that the freezing rate affects quality. A simple and easy technique is flash freezing — freezing small items individually (e.g., on a flat pan, cookie sheet not covered), then bagging them quickly, once frozen. For fresh fruit and veggies, flash freezing decreases the size of the ice crystals and damage to its cell walls, thereby preserving the crispness of the food. This also applies to poultry, meat and fish. Additionally, water leaves or migrates out of poultry, meat and fish cells as it freezes. Rapid freezing can minimize this dehydrating process and better preserve texture and moisture.

Blanche veggies before freezing. Veggies are chock-filled with enzymes and other nutrients that contribute to health benefits, flavor and color. If you’re freezing them, consider inactivating these enzymes by blanching them — a short heat process of boiling or steaming for two minutes, followed by cooling in very cold or ice water. This helps to protect flavor and texture while also helping to cleanse the surface of vegetables, destroying microorganisms on the surface. Blanching can also protect vitamins that might be lost during freezing.

Properly frozen, the process actually reduces harmful bacteria. It’s the thawing process that can be harmful. However, if you store it correctly and follow directions for thawing and cooking, then there is nothing to worry about.

Thawing veggies. Most veggies can be cooked without thawing in soups, stews, casseroles and cooked dishes. However, if you want them a little crisper, don’t be dismayed. Just pop the unthawed veggies with a spritz of evenly distributed oil into the air fryer or a convection oven.

Thawing fruit. Experts recommend boiling your fruit for 1-2 minutes before you use them. Freezing doesn’t kill germs. So be mindful your berries may have been imported or picked up bacteria or viruses from surfaces, or in processing.

Thawing poultry, meat and Fish. Bacteria can rapidly multiply when food is left out of the refrigerator. Three safe methods to thaw include: in the refrigerator; in cold water (timing depending on weight and changing the water every 30 minutes); and in the microwave. Frozen foods may appear to be cooked and labels confusing (e.g., “ready to cook,” “cook and serve”). However, don’t assume they are, particularly in regards to poultry. It’s always best to treat it like it’s raw and fully cook it. A meat thermometer is an excellent way to ensure that the food you are about to eat has reached a safe, minimum internal temperature — and is not frozen!

Properly seal freezer bags. Air can cause freezer burn — the result of moisture loss. All foods contain water, so when the water transforms into ice crystals, they start migrating to the surface of the food item, where it’s coldest. In a process called sublimation, the surface ice changes from a solid to gas, causing water loss or dehydration so some foods can become shriveled up, tough, dry or discolored (brown/gray). The longer the food item is stored in the freezer, the more likely freezer burn will occur. Although the food is still safe to eat, it may look or taste unappealing. To minimize this:

Keep your freezer at 0°F or lower

Package your food properly to minimize air exposure and remove as much air as possible

Place items in freezer paper or plastic wrap, then foil, then in a freezer bag

Try to utilize the food you freeze within 2-4 months. Writing the date makes it oh-so easier to track.

The frozen food aisle offers meals, ingredients and side dishes that make home cooking easier and meal planning a breeze. Hurrah! Enjoy a culinary adventure through the freezer aisle!