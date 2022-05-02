Tips for spring cleaning your health habits: Dr. Nina Radcliff

With warmer days, more sunshine, and great outdoor adventures beckoning, springtime can often fuel just thE spark you may need to take stock of some of your health habits.

In fact, many people find that resolutions made now are easier to follow than the ones they try to implement in the cold, dark, shorter days of the winter months.

Now is a great time to reevaluate your diet, physical activity, sleep hygiene and other health and wellness routines as well as tweak or form new habits that can help you refresh your health and well-being and support you in becoming a better version of yourself. Here are a few tips to get you started if you want to refresh or reinvigorate your health and well-being routines with a little extra attention:

Rise and shine: Consider waking up earlier. Research shows that starting your day early allows you to have more energy during the day.

Refresh your pantry and refrigerator: People collect a lot of interesting items over the colder, winter months. Take the time and get rid of things you don’t need, like baking items or leftover snacks. Reorganize your fridge and put fresh cut fruits and veggies into clear containers in the front. The appealing sight and ease of grabbing pre-cut snacks will support greater consumption, crowding out the less healthy alternative.

Stay hydrated: Interestingly, people drink less water in the cold months. Dehydration can lead to significant health risks, but it also tricks your brain into thinking you’re hungry when you’re actually thirsty. It dulls your ability to have accurate “full” signals (feeling satiated) and can even mess with your metabolism. Steer away from sugary or diet drinks. Choose refreshing water and drink up! Want some flavor? Squeeze a lemon, drop watermelon wedges or add cucumbers to your water.

Be more active: Try to incorporate more movement into your daily routine. Review and get into good habits throughout your day. Set reminders if needed (use the alarm or timer on your phone) to move every hour during the day. Take the stairs as frequently as possible. Park further away. When walking, increase your pace to get your heartrate up and promote heart health. Cleaning is also a great way to stay active. Additionally, lunchtime is a good opportunity to fit in some activity.

Remember, being active has lots of physical and mental benefits, ranging from improving the strength of your heart and breathing muscles to bone strength to boosting your immune system to maintaining a healthy weight. In addition, exercise is a great way to battle stress, depression and anxiety.

Practice healthy eating: Now is a great time to enjoy a healthier diet featuring the season’s delicious and nutritious bounty of fresh fruits and vegetables. With warmer temperatures comes a large array of vibrant, fresh, nutrient-packed fruits and vegetables. Feel good about purchasing seasonal produce. Along with being high in nutrients, they are often less expensive and great for the community. Experts recommend if fruits and vegetables are minor items in your diet, start by eating one extra fruit or vegetable a day. When you’re used to that, add another and keep going! Adding finely grated carrots or zucchini to pasta sauce, meat loaf, chili or a stew is one way to get an extra serving of vegetables.

Take time to relax, decompress and refresh: Be intentional about developing or maintaining habits that help you to de-stress. Springtime can feel like a burst of energy compared to winter, but it’s important to schedule downtime and not get too busy.

And, take time to be mindful. Mindfulness doesn’t just help you focus on your thoughts or remember things more readily. Evidence highlights it supports your ability to think more clearly while boosting memory, reducing stress, improving sleep, and much more

Start a new nighttime routine: During the cold winter months, it’s easy to stay in, hang on the couch or just lie around. Sitting in the evening can lead to inactivity and mindless eating, which, in turn, can produce habits that are unhealthy. Refresh your evening routine. Maybe it’s a walk after dinner or some extra time outside working in the garden before turning in for the night.

Prioritize good sleep: Go to bed and wake-up at the same time every day. Your bedroom should be quiet, dark, relaxing and at a comfortable temperature. Power-down electronic devices. Pre-bed routine, as well as daily routines (exercise, avoiding caffeine in the afternoon) help to harness habits that make quality sleep more automatic.

Now is an excellent time to ensure you are shedding cold-weather cocoon habits and revitalizing healthy habits.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.