This past weekend, we finally got some really clear weather.
On Saturday, the pairing of the moon and Mars was even more amazing than I thought it would be. The two were close together all night, but in the midnight hour the distinctly orange Mars was an intense bright steady point of light less than one apparent width of the moon to the upper right of the yellow moon’s edge.
In a small telescope, the moon’s features were so numerous and sharp and the orange disk of Mars small in relation but beautiful.
September is usually our least cloudy month, so let's hope there will be plenty of clear nights to observe our many fine sights of the next two weeks. Let’s discuss them in chronological order.
Three great planets
Not just this week, but next week and every week through the fall, the evening sky will feature three brilliant planets.
The three planets — Jupiter, Saturn and Mars — will in these next few months build up to certain remarkable appearances of themselves that will be incredibly rare.
This week, Jupiter is the brighter and Saturn the dimmer member of a pair of brightest lights shining in the south at nightfall. A bit later, after 9 p.m., Mars rises in the east with a brightness rivaling Jupiter’s and an orange-gold rivaling a campfire’s.
If you have a telescope, Mars already looks almost the biggest and most detailed it ever gets. But next month is when Mars gets even better, reaching the brightest and biggest it will again until 2035.
Friday's show
Orion the Hunter’s “Belt” of three equally bright stars in a row may be the most conspicuous of all compact star patterns.
Sirius is by far the brightest star in the night sky. This Friday before sunrise, for observers in South Jersey, the ISS — International Space Station — will appear to pass very near Orion’s Belt and, for some observers, right in front of Sirius.
The only negative factor is that the sky will be rather bright with morning twilight, Orion’s Belt perhaps on the edge of naked-eye visibility. Binoculars could provide a better view of the entire ISS pass.
The ISS will be very bright, gliding slowly across the sky in the south, around 5:53 a.m. The close pass with Orion’s Belt happens next and then, at 5:55 a.m., the ISS passes very near, or over, sparkling Sirius.
Space station
The ISS goes fairly close to the moon at 5:06 a.m. Friday in a fully dark sky.
Moon-Venus pairing
The waning crescent moon and the brightest planet, Venus, are paired before sunrise on Monday, Sept. 14. The separation between them is fairly large but still beautiful. And a telescope shows the famous Beehive Star Cluster quite close to the upper left of Venus this morning.
Passing Jupiter
At 8:12 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 16, the ISS will pass very close to Jupiter as seen from South Jersey. Their brightnesses will be similar. And the ISS will pass fairly close above Saturn just 16 seconds later.
Double star by the moon.
The double star Beta Scorpii (also called Graffias) requires a small telescope to be seen well as a close pairing of stars. If you have a telescope, turn it on the crescent moon around about 9:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21. You’ll see the double star hanging just beyond the dark side of the moon.
Telescope shopping
Next month’s close approach of Mars and December’s historic closest pairing in centuries of Jupiter and Saturn — both of these are marvelous events that can be enjoyed in much greater depth with a telescope.
The pandemic is making public sky shows or sharing of telescopes very difficult. So now is a good time to consider buying your own telescope. A good place to start is the Orion Telescope company at www.telescope.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.