This week's shopping list includes kohlrabi, gas-powered trimmer and more: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do you know where I can buy kohlrabi? — Rick Sasse, Cape May

Dear Rick: Yes, I found it, but from Cape May it will be a drive! Wegman’s sells green kohlrabi for $3.49 each. I think the closest to you would be in Cherry Hill. However, Walmart sells Burpee kohlrabi seeds if you want to grow it. I am sure if our readers know of another place that sells it, they will write in.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a reasonably priced gas-powered sting trimmer. — Janet Bertonazzi, Vineland

Dear Janet: Get a Hyper Tough 17inch curved shaft gas string trimmer at Walmart for $92.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking to purchase a cast-iron skillet to try using on my gas grill, so, please, nothing expensive. — David N., Ventnor

Dear David: This week at Boscov’s, get a 3pack of Kitchenworks skillets or Grill Griddle at half price for $19.99.

Reader tips

Elle wrote in to let Shelley of Egg Harbor Township know she has a friend, Jerry, who has a 3D printer. Jerry contacted me and would be glad to do it. Jerry’s email is jerryarutherford@gmail.com.

Steals of the week

Acme

Open Nature Magdalena Bay scallops: $10.99 per pound.

Oscar Mayer 12- to 16-ounce bacon: $5.99.

Two-pound bag of 21- to 25-count jumbo shrimp: $13.98.

Tosititos, Doritos, Fritos, Smartfood or Party Size Lay’s potato chips: $2.99.

Signature Select shortcake shells: $2.

Blackberries, raspberries or strawberries: Buy two, get one free.

Seven stem tulips: $5.99.

A dozen roses: $10.99.

Martin’s potato dinner rolls: $3.

Boneless pork loin roast: $2.99 per pound.

Asparagus: 99 cents per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*

Nespresso espresso pods 10-pack: $6.99 each, must buy three for this price. Limit one offer.*

Lean Cuisine Features or Favorite Entrees: Five for $10. Limit one offer.*

Hellmann’s 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.99. Limit one.*

*with your Acme digital coupon

ShopRite

Boneless sirloin steak: $5.99 per pound.

Center-cut pork chops: $1.99 per pound.

Fresh Express salad blends: $3.

Tomatoes on the vine: 99 cents per pound.

Francesco Rinaldi pasta sauce: 99 cents.

BelGioioso 1-pound mozzarella log: half price.

Chock Full o’ Nuts 10.2- to 11.3-ounce coffee: $1.99.

ChefElect 10-inch fry pan: half price.

Sylvania LED A19 soft white 4-pack light bulbs: $1.99.

Broccoli crowns: 99 cents per pound.

Bowl & Basket 72 count K-cups: $14.99. Limit four.*

Tree Ripe 52-ounce orange juice: 99 cents. Limit four.*

Blue Diamonds 14- to 16-ounce almonds: $5.99. Limit one.*

Edge shave gel: $1.99. Limit one.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon

Tips

Get a Hamilton Beach K-cup single-serve coffee maker at Boscov’s for $49.99. Boscov’s entire stock of K-cups is 25% off.

Garden decor, planters and supplies are half price at Rite Aid.

Maxwell 24.5- to 30.65-ounce coffee is $6.99 at CVS.

All in Motion activewear for the family is 15% off at Target. All Vtech video monitors are 20% off.

Adirondack chairs are $16.99 at LIDL, and children’s size chairs are $9.99. Three pounds of Vidalia onions are $2.99.

Get a Zebco Dock Demon combo or Slingshot combo fishing pole-and-reel set at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet for $8.99 each.

Olay premium moisturizers are buy one, get one half price at Walgreens. Oscar Mayer wieners or hot dogs are buy one, get one free.

Buy one Ace premium 12-ounce spray paint and primer and get one free at Ace Hardware.

Candles and candle holders are half price at Hobby Lobby.

Can you help?

Nancy Neglia, of Mays Landing, is looking for a home to donate her 10-year-plus collection of Saint Jude holiday bears.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.