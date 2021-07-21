This week's search: Reasonably priced crab meat and someone to sharpen knives

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: You would always put in your column crab meat on sale. We can’t seem to find any, and if we do, it is so expensive. Is there any sale on it? Theresa & Lenny Bove, Maple Shade

Dear Theresa & Lenny: Your best bet for crab meat is Costco, Sam’s Club or BJ’s. I have read the reason it is so expensive is that the companies that can it do not have enough help to pick the crabs. However, I have a friend who is a crabber, and he sells #1 crabs and even bigger and at very reasonable prices. Of course, you would have to pick out the crab meat. Call Brandon at 609-233-0477.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Are there any places to have knives and scissors sharpened in the Wildwood area? Helen Johnston, Wildwood Crest

Dear Helen: Unfortunately, I could not find any place close to Wildwood. I did find a mail-away service at Knifeaid.com. I emailed you the link. Try calling a local diner. They usually have a service that comes in every so often to sharpen their knives. Perhaps they will let you bring yours in to be sharpened. If any of our readers know of any places close to Wildwood, I am sure they will write in.