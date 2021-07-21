This week's search: Reasonably priced crab meat and someone to sharpen knives

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: You would always put in your column crab meat on sale. We can’t seem to find any, and if we do, it is so expensive. Is there any sale on it? Theresa & Lenny Bove, Maple Shade
Dear Theresa & Lenny: Your best bet for crab meat is Costco, Sam’s Club or BJ’s. I have read the reason it is so expensive is that the companies that can it do not have enough help to pick the crabs. However, I have a friend who is a crabber, and he sells #1 crabs and even bigger and at very reasonable prices. Of course, you would have to pick out the crab meat. Call Brandon at 609-233-0477.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Are there any places to have knives and scissors sharpened in the Wildwood area? Helen Johnston, Wildwood Crest
Dear Helen: Unfortunately, I could not find any place close to Wildwood. I did find a mail-away service at Knifeaid.com. I emailed you the link. Try calling a local diner. They usually have a service that comes in every so often to sharpen their knives. Perhaps they will let you bring yours in to be sharpened. If any of our readers know of any places close to Wildwood, I am sure they will write in.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My girlfriend told me there is a product out there to fix a car’s air conditioning if it needs freon? Can you find it for me? Jenny McHugh
Dear Jenny: This week at Pep Boys, get A/C Pro 20-ounce with gauge regularly $49.99 on sale for $34.99 after a $15 Mastercard rebate by mail. Also on sale is a 12-ounce refill for $9.98.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Entenmann’s full line: half price.
Breyers, Magnum or Ben & Jerry’s ice cream: Buy one, get one free.
San Giorgio pasta: 88 cents.
Heinz 38-ounce ketchup: $3.
Boneless sirloin steak: $5.99 per pound.
Jumbo 21- to 25-count shrimp: $11.98 per two pound bag.
Lucerne one-pound butter quarters: $2.50.
Pork tenderloin: $3.99 per pound.
Herr’s potato chips: Buy one, get one free.
Celentano pasta line: half price.
Nature Truth vitamins: Buy one, get one free.
Three pounds of cherries: $5. Limit one offer.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Folgers 9.6- to 11.5-ounce coffee: $1.99.
Kellogg’s large boxes of cereal (limited assortment): $1.99.
ShopRite 8-ounce cream cheese: 99 cents.
Pompeian 68-ounce olive oil: $7.99.
Utz family size potato chips: $2.14.
ShopRite steam in bag 10- to 12-ounce vegetables: 99 cents.
Mangos: 79 cents each.
Bowl & Basket pasta: 4 for $2. Must buy 4.
Boneless chicken breast family pack: $1.99 per pound.
Poppy’s13 ounce pierogis: 89 cents.
Peaches, plums and nectarines: 99 cents per pound. Limit four pounds.*
Lance crackers or Pepperidge Farm On The Go Goldfish: 3 for $5. Must buy three. Limit one offer.*
Bounty Double Plus 6-pack or Charmin Mega Roll 12-pack: $11.99. Limit one offer.*
Dannon 4-pack of Greek yogurt: $2.49. Limit one offer.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
Valvoline Performance chemicals are buy one, get one half price at Advance Auto Parts.
Get a Cricut Explore Air 2 regularly $227 on sale for $169 at Michaels.
McCafe 12-pack of Kcups or Folgers Instant 8-ounce coffee is $4.99 at CVS.
Get a Moen Attract with Magnetix 6spray 5.5-inch single wall mount shower head for $58.48 at Home Depot.
All liquid laundry detergent or Snuggle is $1.49 at Walgreens with your MyWalgreens coupon.
Summer toys are 66% off at Hobby Lobby.
Folgers 20.6- to 22.6-ounce coffee or 8-ounce instant are two for $10 at Dollar General.
Tide Simply is $1.99 at Rite Aid with your riteaid.com/load2card coupon.
Cooper Cuisine 3-pack of skillets 8-, 10- and 12-inch, regularly $49.99 on sale for $21.99 at Boscov’s.
(Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com)
