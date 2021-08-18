This week's search: Lampshades at a reasonable price and a certain kind of chenille bedspreads

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I find lampshades without spending a fortune? — Allen T.

Dear Allen: Christmas Tree Shops have a large selection at very reasonable prices. Home Depot and Lowe’s sell them. Also this week, Boscov’s has 30% off all their lampshades.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a bag that slips under your mattress to hold your phone, magazine and a bottle of water. I have no room for a night table. — Jessica Palmer

Dear Jessica: Get an Arrow Weave Bedside Caddy Squared Away regularly $18 on sale for $13 at Bed Bath & Beyond. It comes with a powered strip, so it not only holds your phone but charges it, too! Don’t forget to use a 20% off coupon to make your cost $10.40.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a chenille bedspread styled from the 1950s or ’60s with a flowered design. Any chance you could find something like that? — Margaret P., Tuckerton