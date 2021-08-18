This week's search: Lampshades at a reasonable price and a certain kind of chenille bedspreads

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I find lampshades without spending a fortune? — Allen T.
Dear Allen: Christmas Tree Shops have a large selection at very reasonable prices. Home Depot and Lowe’s sell them. Also this week, Boscov’s has 30% off all their lampshades.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a bag that slips under your mattress to hold your phone, magazine and a bottle of water. I have no room for a night table. — Jessica Palmer
Dear Jessica: Get an Arrow Weave Bedside Caddy Squared Away regularly $18 on sale for $13 at Bed Bath & Beyond. It comes with a powered strip, so it not only holds your phone but charges it, too! Don’t forget to use a 20% off coupon to make your cost $10.40.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a chenille bedspread styled from the 1950s or ’60s with a flowered design. Any chance you could find something like that? — Margaret P., Tuckerton
Dear Margaret: Check at CarolWright.com or call 800-345-5866. They have the cutest multi-floral chenille bedspread and shams. It is item #75061 and comes in all sizes since you didn’t state the size you need. I emailed you the link.
Reader Tips
Maryann Grasso wrote in to let Lady Di know she found deep-pocket cotton sheets at Kohl’s.
Eileen DiPasquale wrote in to let Jere Hoffner know she can find loose coffee beans at Cooks Corner in Historic Smithville in Galloway Township. Denise Lloyd, of Maple Shade, wrote in to let Jere know The Ocean City Coffee Company on the Boardwalk there sells loose beans.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Premio Italian sausage: $3.50 per pound.
Ronzoni pasta: 99 cents.
Werther’s Original or Riesen bag candy: Buy one, get one free.
Sweet Baby Ray’s 28-ounce BBQ Sauce: $2.50.
Utz or Zapp’s potato chips: Buy one, get one free.
Top Flight one-subject notebooks: 50 cents.
Lint roller with 50 sheets: $1.
Oscar Mayer one-pound bacon: $3.99. Limit two.*
Fisherman’s Net fresh salmon filet: $7.99 per pound. One offer.*
Signature Select Refreshe spring water 35-pack: $2.99. Limit one.*
Breyers 48-ounce ice cream: $1.99. Limit one.*
Red seedless grapes: 88 cents per pound. Limit three pounds.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Deer Park or Poland Spring 24-pack bottled water: Three for $10. Must buy 3.
Entenmann’s baked goods: half price.
Bone-in New York strip steak: $6.99 per pound.
Pepperidge Farm cookies: $3.
Smithfield Domestic store-sliced deli ham: $3.99 per pound.
Bel Paese cheese: half price.
Mama Rosie’s 12-ounce cheese raviolis: 99 cents.
Weight Watchers 12-count fudge bars: $3.99.
Caulipower Pizza: $3.99.
4C Ice Tea mix: half price.
Peaches: $1.49 per pound. Limit 4 pounds.*
Folgers coffee: $1.99. Limit four.*
Dannon Greek yogurt: 12 for $8. Limit 1 offer. Must buy 12.*
Eight O’Clock 12-pack Kcups: $3.99. Limit four.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
Decorative table lamps are $24.99 at Boscov’s. A 9-inch folding step stool is half price for $4.99.
Quilted Northern 12 double-roll bath tissue is $5.95 at Dollar General. On Saturday, Aug. 21, save $5 on your $25 purchase.
Roundup Ready-To-Use Weed and Grass Killer with Sure Shot Wand is on sale at Home Depot for $24.97.
No. 7, Revlon, Almay and L’Oreal cosmetics and creams are buy one, get one half price at Walgreens.
Pampers diapers, Easyups or Baby Wipes are buy one get one 50% off at Rite Aid.
Velvet Hangers Squared Away 50-count pack is $20 at Bed Bath & Beyond. Save an additional 20% off with your Bed Bath & Beyond coupon.
Can you help?
Please write in if anyone sees in any food market or Italian specialty store Racioppi’s Taralles from Bloomfield, Essex County. They are round, donut-type crackers about the size of a bangle bracelet. I have also seen little ones the size of a ring made by a company named Flora out of Florida.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com
