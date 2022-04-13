This week's list includes e-bikes, pillowcases and more: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for sheets with four pillowcases for full-size bed. I bought a set at Macy’s that I loved, but they haven’t advertised any sales lately. High thread count, please. Would not miss your column! Thanks. — Nancy, Atlantic City

Dear Nancy: Get a full set of Charter Club Damask four-piece 100% Supima cotton 550-thread count sheets in a choice of 20 colors for $42. A Charter Club 100% Egyptian cotton 700-count four-piece full set is $44.99. I emailed you the links. If you can’t find a set of pillow cases at Macy’s (check clearance rack or Last Act), go to Ross, Home Goods, TJMaxx or Marshalls and get a pack of 100% cotton pillow cases for under $10.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have purchased cases of Fruit2O at either Sam’s or BJ’s for the past 10 years. The variety cases have cost $10 to $15. Now I can’t find the original Fruit2O anywhere. BJ’s has Fruit2O sparkling, but I don’t care for sparkling water. Amazon has the original Fruit2O for $40 a case, but that seems exorbitant. Can you find it anywhere else? Thank you. — John D’Agostino

Dear John: The good news is Walmart carries Fruit2O variety packs of 24 bottles for $19.50. The bad news is it is out of stock. Harvest Hill, which makes Fruit2O, has a website through which you can contact them after filling out a form (no phone number). However, I did find on their website an email address (Jcurran@harvesthill.com). Try emailing to find out where they sell it.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am trying to find an electric bike. Are there ever any sales on these? I can only find $1,000 and up. — Chester Dean

Dear Chester: Get a Hyper Bicycles electric pedal bike with 700C wheels for $648. I emailed you the link.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Green Mountain 32-pack of K-cups: $15.99.

Famous Amos 7-ounce cookies: $3.

QMixers bloody Mary or margarita four-packs: $3.99.

Kevita probiotic drinks: $2.50.

Litehouse 20-ounce dressing: $4.49.

Little Potato Company 3-pound bag of potatoes: $5.

Ruby Frost apples: $1.99 per pound.

Seven Sisters Danish ring: $6.

Dietz & Watson 1-pound bacon: $6.99.

Premio Italian sausage: $4.99 per pound.

Lancaster Brand 6-ounce pork roll: $3.

Philly Gourmet 2-pound thick and beefy patties: $11.99.

Hatfield 3-pound boneless dinner ham: $12.99.

Hatfield ground sausage: $3.99 per pound.

Signature CAFE whole-roasted 30-ounce chicken: $6.99.

DeLallo 1-pound imported pasta: $2.50.

Sonoma gourmet oil: Buy one, get one free.

Teddy’s 26-ounce soda: $1.

Skippy peanut Butter: $2.50.

Crystal Geyser 32-pack of bottled spring water: $4.50.

ShopRite

Chock Full o’ Nuts 23- to 26-ounce can: $4.99.

Semi boneless leg of lamb: $6.99 per pound.

Red seedless grapes: $1.29 per pound.

Juici apples: $1.49 per pound.

Cathedral City English cheddar: half price.

PollyO 2-pound ricotta cheese: $2.99.

Charbroil four-burner gas grill: $199.99.

Sundown or Nature’s Bounty vitamins: half price

Kraft 8-ounce shredded cheese: $1.99.

Pompeian 68-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $9.99.

Cracker Barrel 10-ounce cheese: $1.99.

Twizzlers 1-pound licorice: 99 cents. Limit one.*

Bone-in-prime rib roast: $4.99 per pound. Limit one.*

Asparagus: 99 cents per pound. Limit 4 pounds.*

Oscar Mayer 12- to 16-ounce bacon: $3.99. Limit one.*

Golden pineapple: 99 cents. Limit one.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Classic Curtains 63- to 84-inch length are $9.99 at Boscov’s. Tier curtains 24- to 36-inch length are also $9.99. An outdoor patio heater is $199.99.

An Easy Up 10-by-10-foot gazebo is $97.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. Beach Towels are $3.99.

Buy one Ferrero Rocher filled egg or bunny, get one half price at CVS.

Russell Stover or Whitman Sampler chocolates are buy one, get one free at Rite Aid.

Scott six-pack of paper towels and 12 big rolls of bath tissue are $5 each at Walgreens.

Multi-bloom hydrangea plants are $16.98 at Home Depot. Flowering tulip or hyacinth plants are $6.98.

Wednesday is the last day to get Bonnie Select 19.3-ounce vegetables and herb plants three for $12 at Lowe’s. Hanging 1.5-gallon flowering baskets are two for $18.

Acme smoked 8-ounce Nova salmon is $8.99 at LIDL. Mini rose bushes in a 4-inch pot are $3.99.

Baby, toddlers and girls dresses are 20% off at Target. Razor A kick scooters are $29.99.

Easter party, crafts, decorations and summer toys are 40% off at Hobby Lobby.

Can you help?

Shelley of Egg Harbor Township is looking for someone who could replicate a soap dish with a 3D printer.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.