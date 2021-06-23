This week's Franny The Shopaholic: Finding a good deal on eyeglasses

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I get a good deal on prescription eye glasses? I don't have eyeglass insurance. — Rita Jean Montagna, Linwood

Dear Rite Jean: America's Best offers an eye exam and two pair of glasses for about $70. Who knows what those frames look like? For years, I used Horizon Eye Care. I liked the Margate office because it seemed to have the best selection of frames. I have ordered many times from Wherelight.com, Zenni.com and Voogue.com.

They bad part about the online stores is you can't try them on, but they do have faces that show you how they look on about eight people. So I pick a face that is close to my shape face.

With discount codes, I have gotten three pairs of no-line bifocal progressive glasses for about $130 total for all three! So even if you like one pair, you are ahead of the game. I must have bought 50 from these companies. I have a sickness for eyeglasses and only had a problem with one pair, from Wherelight.com, and they sent me a new pair. They have prescription sunglasses, too.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We were wondering if you can help us find someone to restore our antique wicker rolling chairs. — Samson