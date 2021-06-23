This week's Franny The Shopaholic: Finding a good deal on eyeglasses

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I get a good deal on prescription eye glasses? I don't have eyeglass insurance. — Rita Jean Montagna, Linwood
Dear Rite Jean: America's Best offers an eye exam and two pair of glasses for about $70. Who knows what those frames look like? For years, I used Horizon Eye Care. I liked the Margate office because it seemed to have the best selection of frames. I have ordered many times from Wherelight.com, Zenni.com and Voogue.com.
They bad part about the online stores is you can't try them on, but they do have faces that show you how they look on about eight people. So I pick a face that is close to my shape face.
With discount codes, I have gotten three pairs of no-line bifocal progressive glasses for about $130 total for all three! So even if you like one pair, you are ahead of the game. I must have bought 50 from these companies. I have a sickness for eyeglasses and only had a problem with one pair, from Wherelight.com, and they sent me a new pair. They have prescription sunglasses, too.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We were wondering if you can help us find someone to restore our antique wicker rolling chairs. — Samson
Dear Samson: Try Furniture Restoration Service at 5059 English Creek Avenue in Egg Harbor Township. You can call them at 609-646-5949. Since you didn't mention where you are from, I looked for something close to Atlantic City. If you are on Facebook, you can try asking on there. I found a lot of good repair people from my friends. I am sure if our readers know anyone good, they will write in.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find me two-dozen champagne flutes for a party? Cheap, but glass not plastic. Thanks so much. — Heather G., Galloway
Dear Heather: You can always go to a Dollar Store and get them for $1 each. Try the 79 Cent Store on the Black Horse Pike across from Boscov's. Always check Marshall's, TJMaxx or Ross, too. If you are over 55, Ross gives you an additional 10% off on Tuesdays.
Steals of the Week
Acme
- Beef tenderloin roast: $9.99 per pound.
- Seedless watermelon: $4.99.
- Fresh Atlantic salmon filet: $6.99 per pound.
- Hatfield one-pound bacon: $4.99.
- Peet ground or whole bean coffee: $5.99.
- Thomas English Muffins: Buy one, get one free.
- Red Baron or Signature Select frozen pizza: Three for $10
- Hershey candy bars: Buy two, get two free.
- Softside coolers: 33% off.
- Pork tenderloins: $4.99 per pound.
ShopRite
- ShopRite 8-ounce cream cheese: 99 cents.
- Ellio's 9-slice pizza: $1.99.
- Twizzlers 11- to 15-ounce bag: 99 cents.
- Emeralds Nuts: half price.
- Ronzoni pasta: 99 cents.
- Sylvania LED A19 soft white 4-pack light bulbs equivalent to 60 watt: $2.99.
- Martinson 90 count Kcups: $9.99. Limit four.*
- Kellogg's Special K cereal bars or crisps: 99 cents. Limit four.*
- General Mills Dulce de Leche Toast Crunch cereal: 99 cents. Limit four*
- Nabisco Ritz or Snack crackers: Three for $5. Limit one offer.*
- Bubly 8-pack sparkling water: Four for $8. Limit one offer.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
- Get 40% off Champion active wear for the family at Boscov's.
- Dollar Tree has STAX chips for $1. Great for beachbag.
- Starbucks 9- to 12-ounce coffee or 10-count Kcups is $5.99 at CVS. Huggie and Little Swimmers diapers are buy one, get one half price. (Hate these sales. Just give you 25% off one! But that is all they advertise anymore. Sometimes you don't want two!).
- Summer toys are half price at Hobby Lobby.
- AmeriGas Cylinder Exchange 15-pound tank is $17 at Dollar General.
- Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.65-ounce coffee is $4.99 at Walgreens.
- All Rite Aid vitamins are buy one, get one free.
