This month, witness the planet parade of a lifetime: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

Is it worth getting up before one or more of the earliest sunrises of the year these next two weeks?

If you do, you’ll catch marvels like the moon paired with bright planets and the International Space Station passing right by the moon and planets. But what is the even more remarkable sight at dawns for the rest of this month? It is the best view in a lifetime of a rare special arrangement: the bright, classical planets lined up in the proper order of their distance from the sun in space.

That order is Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn — spread from east-northeast to south in the hour before sunrise these next two weeks.

When and where? And how rare is this special planet parade? Every day between now and early July, the best time to try to see all the planets, in order, is about 4:30 to 4:45 a.m. That’s a difficult time for most of us to be awake. But such an observation is only possible for a period of a few days every few decades or so and visible for an individual period of several weeks perhaps only once in a lifetime — right now.

Where do you look for each planet? You can find detailed directions and diagrams of this planet parade at websites like skyandtelescope.org (especially at the feature “This Week’s Sky at a Glance”) and spaceweather.com (where you can find numerous photos of the planetary lineup from all over the world).

But let me give you a few actual instructions for finding the planets.

Low in the east-northeast, the brightest planet, Venus, is an easy sight as long as your view is not blocked by buildings or trees. To see the lower and less bright planet Mercury, you’ll need to see almost all the way to the horizon. If the sky is hazy, you may need binoculars to glimpse Mercury. A real help for finding Mercury is that it is almost exactly 10° — one width of your fist at arm’s length— to the lower left of Venus for the next two weeks.

The other three bright planets are far, far to the upper right from Venus. You’ll have to look way up the southeast sky to see the second-brightest planet, Jupiter. Much dimmer Mars is in the east-southeast, several fist widths at arm’s length to slightly lower left of Jupiter. Modestly bright Saturn is in the south, about as high as Jupiter.

Beyond these instructions, there is a really accurate way to identify each of the planets. The way to do it is find each on the morning that the moon is near it. And that information is included in the schedule of special events listed below.

Tuesday and Wednesday (June 14-15): One of the closest, biggest full moons of the year is visible all night long, setting in the west near dawn.

Saturday (June 18): Saturn is not far above the moon this morning.

Tuesday, June 21: The summer solstice occurs — and summer starts — at 5:14 a.m. EDT, not long before sunrise. About a half-hour earlier, in a darker sky, Jupiter will shine not far to the upper left of the last-quarter moon.

Wednesday, June 22: Mars is not far to the left of the thick crescent moon this morning.

Saturday, June 25: An evenly spaced line of moon-Venus-Mercury is visible at dawn.

Sunday, June 26: This is a spectacular dawn featuring Venus just to the right of the thin crescent moon —and a marvelous passage of the International Space Station (ISS) by the various planets. The ISS will be very bright around 4:19 a.m. EDT when it is just above Saturn and very bright around 4:20 a.m. when passing fairly close above Jupiter and then Mars. A faded but still fairly bright ISS will have passed the Pleiades star cluster (use binoculars) then just to the left of the amazing Venus-Moon pairing at about 4:23 a.m. — but quite low in the east-northeast.

Monday, June 27: Mercury will be just right of an ultra-thin crescent moon, near the east-northeast horizon about 4:45 a.m.

Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at fschaaf@aol.com.